Two face charges in Altavista shooting

Two people face charges after a shooting incident in downtown Altavista on Friday morning.

Tommy Merricks, Altavista Police chief, posted on the Our Town Altavista Facebook page that the shooting happened at about 9:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Main Street. The shooting wasn't a random act of violence and the parties knew each other, Merricks wrote.

Shaquan O. Dews, 19, of Altavista, and a juvenile are charged with four counts of attempted second-degree murder, use of a firearm while attempting to commit murder, reckless handling of a firearm, and brandishing a firearm.

Dews and the juvenile were arrested by Altavista Police on Friday evening, Merricks wrote. Dews is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond and the juvenile is being held in detention. The Campbell County Sheriff's Office and the county commonwealth's attorney's office assisted in the investigation

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Inv. Donnie Osborne at (434) 369-7425.