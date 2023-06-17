Two female pilot teams from Liberty University flew Cessna Skyhawk 172S planes to Grand Forks, North Dakota on Thursday morning, in preparation for the Air Race Classic next week.

The 2,685-mile-race was inspired by the Women’s Air Derby, the first sanctioned race for female pilots which started in 1929 and had its final race in 1977.

The 1929 race featured Amelia Earhart, the first female aviator to fly across the Atlantic Ocean.

The 46th annual Air Race Classic features 44 total teams, and 19 of those teams represent collegiate programs from 15 different countries, according to a release from LU.

The classic, according to its website, is dedicated to four things: encouraging and educating current and future women pilots; increasing public awareness of aviation; showing women roles in aviation; and promoting, as well as preserving, the tradition of pioneering women in aviation.

The two teams from Liberty consist of: Savannah Hughes as pilot, Olivia Smith as co-pilot and Madison Calhoun providing navigational support as a back-seat teammate for team one; Grace Johnson as pilot, Abigail Fletcher as co-pilot and Katrina Schlenker providing navigational support as back-seat teammate for team two.

Flight instructors and former Air Race Classic pilots Chloe Cady and Emma Hazel are coaches.

Liberty has participated in the race since 2012.

“Last year, I didn’t really know what to expect, how the whole race works, but it was the highlight of my year,” Johnson said in a release from the college. “I am excited to see more of the country, this year, and to actually be flying the plane.”

The race, which starts Tuesday, June 20 and ends Friday, June 23, begins in Grand Forks, and the teams travel to eight different airports before finishing in Homestead, Florida — Mankato, Minnesota; Ottumwa, Iowa; Hastings, Nebraska; Herington, Kansas; Ponca City, Oklahoma; Jonesboro, Arkansas; Pell City, Alabama; and Cross City, Florida.

Teams will race against their own best time instead of one another, in attempts to create a level playing field, the college said in a news release.

Director of Flight Operations for the School of Aeronautics Ian Dutkus, said in the release that the team is prepared for the route ahead.

“They have been going over the route and familiarizing themselves with the airports,” he said. “We have made sure they have the tools and training they need to be 100 percent ready to go.”

To track the team’s progress, visit https://airraceclassic2023.maprogress.com/.