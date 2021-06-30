Two historic Bedford schools added to Virginia Landmarks Register

Two historic Bedford schools recently were added to the Virginia Landmarks Register through the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.
Susie G. Gibson High School — currently Susie G. Gibson Science and Technology Center — and the Bedford Training School are two of the nine historic locations that will be sent for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places.
Both schools were built in the 1900s to provide secondary education to Black students and other students of color. Until the 20th century, no secondary education was available for Black students in the Bedford area, according to research from the applications to VDHR.
Before the reluctant integration of schools in 1970, the institutions were used to perpetuate and comply with the “separate but equal” notion used to justify segregation. Like elsewhere in the United States, and in the South particularly, racism and racial tensions permeated the education system.
The public schools that did exist for Black students in the area were grossly underfunded and undersupported compared to schools for white students, records from Bedford town and county historical societies showed.
Harriet Nellum Hurt, who graduated from Susie G. Gibson High School in 1965 and co-founded a 501(c)(3) legacy group in memory of Susie G. Gibson, was a leader in the effort to get Susie G. Gibson High School on the VLR. She had research and application assistance from Jennifer Thomson, genealogical librarian and educational director at the Bedford Museum and Genealogical Library, and the county’s historical society.
Susie G. Gibson High School, located at 600 Edmund Street in Bedford, was constructed between 1953 and 1954.
Designed by Lynchburg-area architect Stanhope Johnson on the 22.8-acre campus, the International-style building was Bedford County’s only high school for Black students, and it did not come without a fight. This high school was the result of the Black community’s efforts to secure secondary education for their children, a place specifically for high school students.
Susie G. Gibson was a local teacher and activist, who spent 22 years as Bedford County’s supervisor of African American education. She oversaw about 29 Black schools in the area all while continuing her own education, Thomson said. Gibson was a leader in the campaign to establish a high school for Black students in Bedford.
Gibson also was known as a well-respected “liaison between the races” in Bedford and surrounding areas, Thomson and Hurt said.
“They would say, ‘Hey, if you want something done in the Black community, get Susie Gibson. It will happen,’” Thomson said. “Here she is, this unifying effect between the white and the Black community. When she passed away in 1949, the Bedford Bulletin ran her obituary the very next issue. It said, there was never a person in Bedford County’s history that did more for bringing together the two races than she did.”
During her research of the site, Hurt said she discovered the school was built in top-of-the-line style with the underlying hope this would “satisfy” the Black community and cause them to stop pushing for integration.
“We were not really pushing for integration. The only thing we were pushing for was equality,” Hurt said.
Hurt said she and her schoolmates at Susie G. Gibson High School had to use secondhand materials passed down from the white schools in the area. Books and supplies were usually worn out, and sports clothes were ill-fitting. In spite of those challenges, Hurt said the school had teachers who consistently encouraged and believed in their pupils — and that made a world of difference.
A couple of protests accompanied the push for the establishment of the high school, especially pertaining to its proposed locations, according to records at the Bedford County Historical Society and Bedford Museum and Genealogical Library.
Although some white citizens claimed having a Black school close to their communities could decrease their property values, according to public meeting records of the time, Black activists said a location in the county — in close proximity to today’s U.S. 221 — would promote the “moral welfare” of students and encourage the school to be better maintained than it would be were it built closer to the predominantly Black area of town. Ultimately, the town became the location of the high school.
Today, Susie G. Gibson Science and Technology Center continues educating students, and offers early college programs and vocational or trade training for high school students.
Hurt, now 74, said she thinks Susie G. Gibson would be proud to see the school today, watching her full vision in action.
“The one thing that she [Susie G. Gibson] left with us is, you have to be determined. And that, she was. You don’t give up. You keep trying and trying until you get what you need to get,” Hurt said.
In 2020, the legacy group was part of an effort to restore the name of Susie G. Gibson to the institution after it was removed from the school following integration in 1970. Hurt said the legacy group is working on creating an exhibit featuring Gibson and all other Black schools from local history. Most recently, a portrait of Susie G. Gibson was unveiled and dedicated at the school.
Bedford Training School at 310 South Bridge Street in Bedford, a Colonial Revival-style brick building constructed between 1929 and 1930 using architectural plans developed by the Virginia Department of Education, was Bedford County’s first public school to provide secondary education for Black students, thanks to efforts by the Citizen’s Club — formerly the Senior League, a local Black citizens group.
When Susie G. Gibson High School opened in 1954, Bedford Training School consolidated into Bridge Street Elementary School, combining high schoolers with elementary schoolers in one building.
This building, too, made the Virginia Landmarks Register list.
In 1939, Bedford County expanded Bedford Training School with a rear two-story addition. The building lacked several prominent features standard in most white schools, such as a gymnasium and auditorium, cafeteria, as well as good standard learning materials and janitorial supplies. A study conducted during the time by a white Master’s degree student at the University of Virginia, Oscar Trent Bonner, found that Bedford County expenditures for Black students came to just 57% of funds spent on white students. Findings of Bonner’s studies were cited in the site application.
“We are very excited to see this happen in recognition of the importance these two resources have in the community and the contributions these buildings made to Black education in Bedford,” said Mary Zirkle, town of Bedford economic development coordinator. “It has been a community effort for these historic buildings to be honored in this way.”
Sites remain indefinitely on the VLR once approved, said Randy Jones, public information officer with the VDHR. The distinction also helps push the site to the national register. If the Bedford schools receive the distinction of being on the National Register of Historic Places, they will be eligible for financial assistance for projects related to site restoration and preservation.
“A lot of Black history has been lost, so it’s very important when we have sites like this that they [our children and grandchildren] can actually see, and they can actually walk through,” said Bob Carson, president of the Bedford chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, about the schools’ designation.
Carson added the recognition of these sites helps pass on the teaching students received at these schools.
“We were never, ever taught to hate. We were taught to educate. You don’t hate, because it takes you backwards, and we’re moving forward,” he said.