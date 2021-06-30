Two historic Bedford schools added to Virginia Landmarks Register

During her research of the site, Hurt said she discovered the school was built in top-of-the-line style with the underlying hope this would “satisfy” the Black community and cause them to stop pushing for integration.

“We were not really pushing for integration. The only thing we were pushing for was equality,” Hurt said.

Hurt said she and her schoolmates at Susie G. Gibson High School had to use secondhand materials passed down from the white schools in the area. Books and supplies were usually worn out, and sports clothes were ill-fitting. In spite of those challenges, Hurt said the school had teachers who consistently encouraged and believed in their pupils — and that made a world of difference.

A couple of protests accompanied the push for the establishment of the high school, especially pertaining to its proposed locations, according to records at the Bedford County Historical Society and Bedford Museum and Genealogical Library.