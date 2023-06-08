A two-alarm fire in Lynchburg on Thursday afternoon left two residents of the James Crossing apartment complex hospitalized and one building "heavily damaged," according to a news release from the fire department.

At about 3:20 p.m., Lynchburg Fire Department personnel arrived at 836 Greenfield Drive in Lynchburg to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the first floor of a three-story building, LFD said.

Because they could not escape through the stairwell, several residents were trapped on the upper floors of the building, forcing firefighters to use a ladder truck and step ladders to rescue four residents from the building, according to the department.

Two individuals were hospitalized at Lynchburg General Hospital, LFD said, where there is "no further word on their conditions."

No firefighters were injured in the blaze and it was brought under control in about an hour, the department stated.

Because more than two dozen pieces of apparatus and more than three dozen firefighters were deployed to control the fire, the department thanked several surrounding localities' fire crews, such as the Forest Volunteer Fire Department, Monelison Volunteer Fire Department and Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department. LFD also thanked Campbell County rescue for providing assistance on the scene and filling city stations while crews were occupied.

The department's restoration officer is working with the complex to assist residents who have been displaced as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Lynchburg Fire Marshal's office, LFD said.