Two local tradesmen participate in national trades competition after winning at regional, state levels

Electrician Joshua Krogh and plumber Beau Brumfield, trade workers and employees with Moore’s Electrical and Mechanical serving the Central Virginia region, took their skills to the national level through Skills USA, a competition for the trades.

After winning competitions in their categories at a regional, then state level, Krogh and Brumfield went to Atlanta for nationals on June 20, sponsored for the trip by Altavista’s Virginia Technical Institute, their company and the generosity of donors.

It was the first time in recent memory that employees at Moore’s had competed at this level, according to company recruitment and retention officer Troy Campbell.

“Obviously, we’re just so proud of these guys,” Campbell said.

The competition is open to anyone in the trades within the United States who has exceptional skill, Campbell said. Starting at a regional level, participants keep climbing to the next level of competition as they win, potentially leading them to nationals.

VTI, where both Krogh and Brumfield trained for their respective lines of work, enrolled a group in Skills USA for the first time last year, according to Brumfield. This year was the first time VTI’s group competed in person. Trade workers from multiple states gathered in Atlanta to take on HVAC, welding, electrical, plumbing, and other division exercises while also having the opportunity to network at a professional level.

Krogh, 33, who grew up in Ohio, started his career as an electrician almost two years ago. After realizing he was ready for a career change, he quit his job in the food service industry and enrolled in VTI in 2020. Krogh followed an accelerated program, opting for a two-year track instead of a four-year.

Becoming an electrician was a natural fit for Krogh.

“I knew I wanted to do something with my hands. I’ve had a number of desk jobs over the years, and that just doesn’t really suit my temperament. I prefer to be active and doing things,” Krogh said.

He had always been interested in electronics, too, building computers when he was younger. To that end, Krogh said he hopes to focus more on the industrial side of electrical work, such as programming control panels for large-scale industrial equipment and automated processes.

Krogh placed sixth out of 20 in his national-level electrician competition and scored 94% on his performance at nationals.

While neither he nor Brumfield placed in a top-three spot, the experience overall was a positive and educational one. The stiff competition, networking opportunities, and a big-city experience all contributed toward an enriching trip. The VTI team did get some tools and equipment, Brumfield said, so they did not walk away “empty–handed.”

“I was really glad that I decided to participate. It was very interesting just seeing so many people from all over the country,” Krogh said.

Krogh is expecting to finish his VTI program in December, and soon after be a fully licensed electrician.

Brumfield effectively was born into the plumbing industry. A third-generation plumber of Gretna-based Randy Brumfield Plumbing & Septic, Inc., the 21-year-old said his grandfather had him helping out in the family business since he could “walk and talk.”

Plumbing is a multi-faceted field, Brumfield said. It intersects heavily with the construction industry — residential, commercial and industrial alike. Sewer and septic, pools, installing or repairing existing pipes that provide water-related services — all this and more are part of the plumbing trade.

He credited his grandfather and father both for serving as examples and mentors.

Although Brumfield did not place at the national level competition — largely due to knocked points for not having his own tools, which he said was a requirement outlined in a late-notice memo from competition organizers when they ran short on provided equipment for the plumbing division — he counted the experience as a positive one, and like Krogh, he hopes to see Moore’s and VTI send more competitors next year.

There is a critical need for more trade workers in the labor force, Campbell said. He hopes Krogh and Brumfield’s stories can inspire others to enter a trade, particularly as current trade workers are aging and retiring, leaving a significant hole in the workforce.

Simply put, Campbell said fewer people are opting for a trade in recent years. With the average age of trades workers about 57, the industry is losing many to retirement or other factors, and the jobs are not being filled like they need to be.

Part of the problem, Campbell said, is the trades still have a certain stigma around them.

“The trades are still kind of seen as a fallback, or kind of a fail option, and it shouldn’t be,” he said.

Many middle and high schoolers do not see the trades as a first-choice or acceptable career path because of this, Campbell added. Other barriers for students might include being able to pay for trade programs.

Krogh and Brumfield both spoke to the issue from their own experiences.

“I kind of feel like I’m almost a poster child for this sort of mindset,” Krogh said. “As I was going through high school, I wasn’t presented with this range of options. There was one option, and that was, go to college, get at the minimum a four-year degree of your choice, and then that’s your path. That’s how you get a good job; that’s how you make money; that’s how you get a good retirement. The trades was never even an option that was broached.”

Now, he wishes he had gotten into a trade sooner — Krogh said he has loved the work and the connections it has led him to.

Brumfield said many companies, like Moore’s, will pay for their workers’ education at a trade school. That opportunity can help break down financial barriers.

Brumfield also said trades offers stability in a changing economy.

“No matter what happens to the economy moving forward, if anything, people who do this kind of work will only increase in value,” Brumfield said. “People are always going to need someone to get them water and give them a place to go to the bathroom. People are always going to need power in their house. They’re always going to want heating and air.”

He encouraged high schoolers who do not have a set plan or goal for college to consider going into a trade, which he said is a more financially viable option for students unsure of what they would study in college, if they wanted an academic track at all.

Krogh said a trade also offers flexibility: a trade professional could work for a company or start their own business.

Talk and brainstorming of bolstering and promoting career and technical education has swirled among regional school divisions in recent months as boards and the community at large strategize ways to raise awareness of this career path option, and in some cases seek to make the training more accessible to high school students through financial aid.

“It’s an employee’s market. The work is there, and we need people to do it, and there’s just not enough people getting into the trades,” Krogh said.