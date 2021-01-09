Two Lynchburg-area artifacts in Va. museum group's 'Top 10' endangered list

Two pieces of Lynchburg-area history made the Virginia Association of Museums’ Top 10 Endangered Artifacts list for 2020, putting the items in the running for a $1,000 award to help conservation efforts.
The local artifacts are a World War II poster at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford, and the white marble angel statue marking the grave of a 2-year-old child in Lynchburg’s Old City Cemetery.
The VAM’s Top 10 endangered artifacts program campaign was designed to raise awareness of the importance of Virginia's museums striving to preserve and tell stories of the Commonwealth's history and help financially support the efforts of institutions. Virginia museums can submit an artifact for the program every year. A list of the nominated artifacts are then reviewed by a VAM committee that narrows down a list to the top 10.
The VAM’s criteria for eligible artifacts in 2020 focused on artifacts that bring visibility and representation to historically underrepresented communities, such as people of color, women, and other minority or marginalized populations.
Since the program's beginning nine years ago, 2020 was the first year VAM added a criterion for artifact submissions, said Christina Newton, vice president of VAM.
“2020 has been such a pivotal year for greater awareness of social justice issues, especially among museums that serve as community centers as well as repositories of artifacts,” Newton said. “We were eager to take this opportunity to help highlight those items that can share those often unknown stories held in museum collections. Our 2020 theme of ‘Conserving Diversity’ intends to help create awareness of underrepresented communities and often overlooked people who have contributed so much to the founding of our country.”
Among a collection of World War II posters donated to the D-Day Memorial was a poster featuring heavyweight boxing world champion Joe Louis, an African American man who traded the sports career that made him a millionaire to take part in the war effort, said John Long, director of education for the D-Day Memorial. This particular poster began circulating in 1942, he said.
Along with Private Joe Louis’s picture on the poster are words from one of his speeches: “We’re going to do our part… and we’ll win because we’re on God’s side.”
Even before the United States entered the conflict, Louis recognized that Nazi Germany was a major threat and supported the U.S. military, donating prize money to various military causes, Long said. Louis’s work during the war was to boost morale among troops by touring and engaging in exhibition boxing matches, providing entertainment.
“His name recognition was what was important about the poster,” Long said. “In fact, it’s kind of hard to even think of someone comparable today. We have a lot of athletes. Maybe Michael Jordan, when he was active, or Kobe Bryant a couple years ago. Imagine he gave up his basketball career to go and wear a uniform and play exhibition basketball and entertain the troops.”
One of Louis’s most notable marks on history was a rematch between himself and a German boxer he had fought once before. The match occurred shortly before war broke out. Germany marketed the rematch as the white, “master race” squaring off with the “inferior” race, following Louis’s defeat in the first fight. Two years later, Long said, Louis and the German fighter faced each other again — and Louis proceeded to knock out his opponent, winning the match.
“It became sort of a repudiation of Nazism, even before the U.S. was in the war,” Long said. “He was a great symbol for the war effort in a lot of ways.”
The poster has remained in storage and is in need of cosmetic repairs, including careful cleaning and fixing of minor tears and wrinkles. After about 75 years, posters and documents require careful restoration by conservation specialists, Long explained.
While it is difficult to estimate the cost of such a restoration project without a formal assessment, Long said a thousand-dollar award could certainly help cover restoration costs and get the poster ready for display.
In Lynchburg’s Old City Cemetery, a white marble angel statue stands guard over the grave of a 2-year-old. This angel figure was obtained by an emancipated African American stonecutter named William Henry Jefferson, according to OCC marketing and event planner Lucas Peed, and is the other local artifact appearing on VAM’s 2020 list of endangered artifacts.
Jefferson was born enslaved and was emancipated in 1853. Though this particular angel statue was not carved by Jefferson, he is responsible for more than 20 stone carvings found marking African American graves in sections of the Old City Cemetery, many noted by his signature pointed tops and block lettering, according to Peed.
The angel statue has been a priority for OCC for at least a year, Peed said. The immediate threat facing the artifact is an unstable foundation. Thanks to a tunneling groundhog, plus a wet season that left the statue’s foundation soft and loose, the statue is at risk of tipping over. A fall would not only damage or destroy the statue itself but also harm a separate gravestone standing in its path, Peed said.
“It’s an ongoing battle to keep things looking as good as possible,” Peed said.
A $1,000 award would help the organization save the angel statue by solving the foundation problem. Peed said the ideal long-term fix would be to lift the statue by crane and add a special base of crushed gravel that turns to cement over time, creating a stable and permanent foundation.
"We’re really having a drive to promote our African American history here at the cemetery more than ever, through Pathway to Pride and different initiatives we’re doing," Peed said. "This really just fits in well, and it’s one more catalyst to tell that part of our story here. The theme of VAM’s competition this year is looking at minorities and other underrepresented groups. We felt the Jefferson family certainly fit into that, being in the line of former enslaved people, a former enslaved man doing a lot of the work to obtain this stone and build his family’s wealth through his stone carving."
From Jan. 11 through 20, members of the public may vote once daily for the artifact they want to win the $1,000 conservation award at VAM’s website: vamuseums.org. The artifact receiving the most votes will be awarded the prize.