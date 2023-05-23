For Sylvia Denton and Morgan McDowell, two Lynchburg-based nurse practitioners, starkly different journeys led both women to becoming award-winning health care professionals.

McDowell, a South Boston native, and Denton, who was born in Germany, were recently honored by the Virginia Council of Nurse Practitioners at its annual conference, given awards for their significant contributions to the nursing profession in the Lynchburg community and beyond.

A 42-year veteran in the health care field, set to retire at the end of May, Denton currently is an acute care nurse practitioner and certified diabetes educator with Centra Health, working as the lead nurse practitioner with the inpatient endocrinology team.

After originally attending nursing school in her home country of Germany, she said her “first and only” job in the United States has been at Lynchburg General Hospital.

Denton became certified in diabetes education, but after helping establish plans of care she realized she could be “much happier” in a provider role. So in 2015, she completed her master’s degree as a nurse practitioner in acute care and adult gerontology, allowing her to work more hands-on as a provider in endocrinology.

“I like working with the patients and finding out what they do in life and what makes them tick,” Denton said. “I always tell patients we want to make sure that we can treat diabetes to a point where you manage it, not your diabetes manages your life.”

For McDowell, an 8-year nurse practitioner, most of which has been with Centra Health, health care was not her first job.

“I was not a nurse at first, I chose to go back into nursing after a career in development and alumni relations,” she said. “So I would be considered as a second career nurse.”

A graduate of Vanderbilt University with a combined registered nurse and Masters of Science in nursing degree, McDowell is a certified women’s health nurse practitioner and adult gerontology primary care nurse practitioner.

In addition to being a nurse practitioner with Centra’s urology center and the director of advance practice provider education for the health care system, McDowell is also the public relations chair for the VCNP.

While she knew she wanted to get into health care at some point, McDowell said she “wasn’t really sure what that was going to look like,” until she shadowed another women’s health nurse practitioner, which provided her with an avenue to do what she wanted.

“I want to educate women on how best to take care of themselves and to be a part of that process with them” McDowell said. “And the cool thing is, with my dual certification, I get to do that with men and women in a urology setting. So I do a lot of women’s health.”

Upon finding out she would be honored with the award, Denton said she “wasn’t really expecting it,” adding that she initially deleted the email that invited her to lunch to accept the award at the conference.

“I was flabbergasted,” Denton said. “They pulled a fast one on me ... and after a little prodding they finally broke down and said, ‘Will you please just go, they’re giving you an award.’”

Given the distinguished nurse practitioners award by the VCNP, Denton said it “validates that my colleagues and friends see me as a resource, as well as somebody to reach out to and validates that the efforts I’m putting in to taking care of my patients is being appreciated by my colleagues.”

“It was honestly so overwhelming,” she added.

McDowell, who won the nurse practitioners advocate award, said it means her hard work was noticed by her community, patients and colleagues in the field, but added it’s “really easy” to advocate for “all these amazing nurse practitioners who really believe in the care they provide and are doing a really great job.”

“So it’s nice to know that people are noticing what I’m doing and hopefully it’s having a really positive impact on the nurse practitioners community because at the end of the day, it’s not about me. It’s about the organization and it’s about the patients we serve,” she added.

She would go on to say the Lynchburg area is home to a group of “really strong nurse practitioners” and that the city is “very fortunate” to have such great advanced practice providers in town.

Both women said the ability to provide patient care is the most rewarding part of their job, with McDowell saying she appreciates the trust her patients provide her with.

“It’s being in the room with a patient and having that ‘ah-ha’ moment, where something clicks for them from a medical standpoint, or them understanding their disease process because maybe they’ve had a moment where they’ve shared something with me as their health care provider that they haven’t with anyone else,” McDowell said.

Similarly, Denton said she enjoys seeing patients have their “ah-ha moments,” but added her favorite thing is seeing her patients reach those important milestones in their lives.

“When I’m talking to a patient and they tell me they want to see their grandkids being born or ‘I want to go on a trip,’ we come up with a plan that allows them to feel well enough so they can accomplish that,” she said.

“But it’s working with that patient ... so they can be more productive and have quality, not just quantity, and enjoy the life they have.”