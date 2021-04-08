Two Lynchburg police officers involved in crash, one suffers minor injuries

Two Lynchburg Police Department officers were involved in a vehicle crash Thursday, the department said.

Lynchburg police and firefighters responded at 5:09 p.m. to the intersection of 5th and Clay streets after a crash involving two city police vehicles, LPD said in a news release.

One officer was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The officers were driving with emergency lights and sirens activated to assist on another call, police said.

Police did not identify the officers in the news release.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Officer Farrar at (434) 455-6047.