Two men shot in Montvale, one dead

Two men were shot Monday morning near Montvale and one died, leading to a brief lockdown of schools in the area, according to law enforcement.

According to a news release from the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a 911 call made at about 10:55 a.m. from the 1700 block of Villamont Road reporting a man had shot himself. The caller then said soon after that two men had been shot.

The sheriff’s office placed area schools on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution due to the circumstances” but didn’t specify which schools in the news release.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, they found two men with gunshot wounds, the release states. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

The sheriff’s office didn’t indicate whether anyone has been arrested or is facing charges. The release states the incident remains under investigation and authorities lifted the school lockdown since they determined “there is no immediate threat to the community.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.