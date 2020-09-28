Two people wounded in Lynchburg shooting

Lynchburg Police are investigating a shooting Saturday night on Fillmore Street.
According to a Lynchburg Police Department news release, two people arrived at Lynchburg General Hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds at about 10:10 p.m. Saturday.
Based on information from the two shooting victims, officers determined the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Fillmore Street. The suspect in the shooting is not known at this time.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Det. Miller at (434) 455-6160 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900, enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.
