Two people wounded in Lynchburg shooting

Lynchburg Police are investigating a shooting Saturday night on Fillmore Street.

According to a Lynchburg Police Department news release, two people arrived at Lynchburg General Hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds at about 10:10 p.m. Saturday.

Based on information from the two shooting victims, officers determined the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Fillmore Street. The suspect in the shooting is not known at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Det. Miller at (434) 455-6160 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900, enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Police lights stock image

+11
Love of flowers led family to Lynchburg farm
Local News

Love of flowers led family to Lynchburg farm

Tucked at the end of Irvington Springs Road is a secret garden.

Not so secret really, but some compare visiting the flower farm to finding the speakeasies of the Prohibition era. Visitors drive down a secluded gravel drive tucked off Boonsboro Road that ends at the flower farm, where bouquets can be purchased on the honor system with cash or credit card.

Liberty University reports 135 active COVID-19 cases
Liberty University

Liberty University reports 135 active COVID-19 cases

Liberty University on Wednesday reported 135 active COVID-19 cases among its students and employees, a small decrease from the 141 active cases reported a week earlier.

Nearly 1,200 students and employees have been instructed to quarantine, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Gov. Ralph Northam's update on the state program to help Virginians during the pandemic.

