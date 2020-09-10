Two rezoning requests for apartments in Lynchburg move forward

The Lynchburg Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval of two rezoning requests involving apartments.
Tom Bell of TPB Enterprises requested rezoning of nearly 18 acres at 127 Brunswick Dr. to amend previously approved proffers to increase the total number of apartments at the West Edge Development from 270 units to 280 units.
All other proffers associated with the project remain unchanged.
According to city documents, six units would be added to a first building and four units would be added to a second building at the development planned across from Wendy’s on Timberlake Road. Traffic impacts would be minimal, according to the documents.
West Edge is being developed as an apartment complex of eight apartment buildings, green space, a clubhouse with parking and associated amenities.
Commercial space, including a newly opened Sheetz, is on the front side of the property facing Timberlake Road, while apartment buildings are in the back of the property.
The proposed increase of 10 units would not change the layout of the development, Daniel Cyrus, representative of TPB Enterprises, told the planning commission Wednesday.
Cyrus said the request to the commission Wednesday was simply to correct a “clerical discrepancy” in the original rezoning request from 2018.
The commission also recommended approval for a rezoning on Court Street to allow for new apartment units.
Turner Perrow of Perrow Consulting Services, a real estate company, requested to rezone less than an acre of his properties at 708, 710 and 712 Court Street from Limited Business District (B-1) to Urban Commercial District (B-4).
The purpose of the rezoning is to allow greater flexibility in use of the property for office and residential uses without a requirement for first-floor office space.
According to city documents, the property contains three historic buildings in the Court House Hill Historic District.
The property at 708 Court Street contains a two-story, 3,784-square-foot structure built in 1878.
The lot at 710 Court Street contains a two-story, 3,616-square-foot structure built in 1878 and 712 Court Street contains a three story, 4,048-square-foot structure built in 1880.
According to planning documents, a total of twelve units are proposed between the three buildings, with four units in each building, but Perrow said he plans to put two apartments in 710 Court Street — one studio and one larger apartment.
“We’re not trying to pack people in houses; we don’t believe in that,” he said.
Perrow said his family has owned property on Court Street for 20 years but some spaces were used for previous law firms that are no longer operating in those buildings.
“Court Street used to be all law firms, and now it’s more residences, the demand for office use has been declining significantly,” he said.
The Perrow family has applied for and received approval from the Virginia Department of Historic Preservation to use tax credits for the renovation of 712 Court Street.
Renovations include painting the interior of the building, repairing walls, and upgrading the front porch and HVAC system.
“It will look identical to what it did 30 years ago,” Perrow said.
Commission Vice Chair Kensie Johnson said she thought the apartments would be a good use of continuing the improvements in the downtown area, and Commissioner Cham Light said he was happy to see the buildings used more intensely.
No one spoke during either public hearing.
Both requests will be heard by Lynchburg City Council at a later date.
