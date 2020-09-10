Two rezoning requests for apartments in Lynchburg move forward

The Lynchburg Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval of two rezoning requests involving apartments.

Tom Bell of TPB Enterprises requested rezoning of nearly 18 acres at 127 Brunswick Dr. to amend previously approved proffers to increase the total number of apartments at the West Edge Development from 270 units to 280 units.

All other proffers associated with the project remain unchanged.

According to city documents, six units would be added to a first building and four units would be added to a second building at the development planned across from Wendy’s on Timberlake Road. Traffic impacts would be minimal, according to the documents.

West Edge is being developed as an apartment complex of eight apartment buildings, green space, a clubhouse with parking and associated amenities.

Commercial space, including a newly opened Sheetz, is on the front side of the property facing Timberlake Road, while apartment buildings are in the back of the property.

The proposed increase of 10 units would not change the layout of the development, Daniel Cyrus, representative of TPB Enterprises, told the planning commission Wednesday.