A two-vehicle crash in Campbell County killed three people Monday afternoon.
According to a Virginia State Police news release, the two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on Leesville Road, near its intersection with Tardy Mountain Road when the two collided head on in the westbound lane at about 4 p.m. Monday. The impact of the crash sent one of the vehicles into the guardrail and down a ravine.
The two drivers and one passenger in one of the vehicles died at the scene, state police said. Authorities are still working to notify the next of kin.
The crash remains under investigation.