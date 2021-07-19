Two-way traffic returning to downtown Lynchburg

Over the next several months, two-way traffic will return to Main Street and Church Street in downtown Lynchburg for the first time in decades.

As early as the week of July 26, Main Street will become two-way between 5th and 11th streets. This is part of phase one of the transition from the current one-way streets to two-way streets. The transition will take place over three phases in order to mesh with the ongoing Main Street Renewal Project.

Also part of phase one, the 1100 block of Main Street will remain closed to all traffic to allow construction of the "arrive pad," a geometric pattern of tiled pavers.

According to a news release sent out by the city Monday, the purpose for restoring two-way traffic is multifaceted; however, the all-encompassing factor is to create a downtown environment that is more comfortable for pedestrians.

As part of the 2040 Downtown Master Plan adopted by Lynchburg City Council in November 2018, two-way traffic will encourage vehicles to move through downtown at a much slower speed, providing a safer environment for the "living, working, shopping, eating and relaxing" that have become paramount to Lynchburg's growing downtown.