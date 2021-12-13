UL's digital media director embraces role at school that 'broke all my preconceived notions'

“You’ll pay me to talk about the sports here?” he remembered saying in disbelief at the offer. “Yeah! No doubt!”

He entered the press box quickly, getting shots at both color commentary and play-by-play. Field hockey, a sport he didn’t know much about at all, was one of the first he got to call.

But like an athlete getting reps in their particular positions on the field, Wengert improved as he continued calling games, increasing his repertoire to include the ability to call other sports and adding a number of skills.

Wengert said he changed his major to communications in his first semester, though he continued to pursue history as a minor, which today helps him appreciate and incorporate into his work the “minutiae” housed in the history books of UL athletic programs, Robertson said — “Having somebody who’s willing to dig down and do that is good.”

As the voice of UL home broadcasts, Wengert showcases a learned knowledge of the particulars of each sport, some of which were gained when he played basketball and baseball growing up. He said he also enjoys infusing into broadcasts information about what makes UL athletes — as both people who play their sports well and as well-rounded students — unique.