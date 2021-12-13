UL's digital media director embraces role at school that 'broke all my preconceived notions'

Mark Robertson remembers the moment a few months back when the job interview he had a part in conducting turned high stakes for the candidate, TJ Wengert.
Robertson, University of Lynchburg’s sports information director, was showing Wengert, an applicant for the athletic department’s director of digital media job, around the campus when the two happened upon women’s soccer coach Todd Olsen. After introductions, Olsen put Wengert on the spot — he asked of him: Provide the broadcast call for the waning moments of a hypothetical contest, decided by an enthralling, game-winning goal as the final seconds tick off the clock.
That’s all Wengert had to go on — no actual play that took place on the field, no celebrating players to draw from in this made-up scenario. And yet Wengert, with zero notice, did as asked, switching into broadcaster mode to offer the exciting play-by-play and commentary Olsen and Robertson hoped he would.
“He nailed it,” Robertson said.
The tour and impromptu assignment offered some clarity for both parties, UL and Wengert, in the interview process. Wengert stepping up to the plate upon hearing Olsen’s challenge provided more evidence that Wengert “was the pretty obvious choice,” Robertson said. And getting to experience what the job he was applying for might offer in the days to come helped Wengert realize he wanted to become part of UL athletics, he explained.
“I could do, I think, a pretty good job with this,” Wengert remembered thinking upon seeing the facilities and the digital media foundation built by UL and the previous man in the position, Joe Hutzler. “… I was like, ‘This is the job.’”
Wengert’s wish was granted this summer. Just about a year out of college, Wengert was hired for the role he’d sought, embarking upon his first professional job in the sports media field.
“Blessed” was how the 24-year-old described himself recently as he sat in the office in the bowels of Turner Gymnasium, below the court he now frequents multiple times per week to broadcast men’s and women’s basketball games. Surrounded by equipment that includes cameras for shooting interviews, computers for editing video and a green-screen setup, Wengert explained the multiple hats he wears as UL’s director of digital media, a job he admitted he initially was skeptical about applying for.
Specifically, a move to communications for an NCAA Division III school wasn’t the dream, he explained, as many of those smaller schools in the division have to do more with less. Division I schools, by comparison, often do more with more, with better facilities and equipment and more personnel to accomplish high-level productions.
Seeing UL and all it offered in person, though, quickly helped him understand the school is “an exception to [that] rule.”
“It broke my preconceived notions,” Wengert said, recalling his thought that UL was a cut above even the school he’d come from, Division I Longwood University.
Wengert, a Chesterfield native, graduated from Longwood in 2020, spending most of his years as a student earning real-world experience as he worked toward a job in athletic communications.
Upon embarking on his college career, however, the plan didn’t involve studies in that field. But as was the case when he visited UL in pursuit of his current job, there were specific experiences at the Farmville school that illuminated the path he determined he needed to walk.
Wengert entered college with hopes of becoming a history teacher. It was the logical move for him, a self-described history buff who perhaps found his love of the subject from his grandfather, a World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veteran. He remembers, too, falling deeper in love as he attended historical reenactments as a child, surrounded by people four times his age.
But then came the opportunity he didn’t know was even a possibility during his freshman year.
Seeking to avoid a job in the dining hall, Wengert pitched himself to the athletic department, which took a chance on the youngster and offered him a shot at joining a staff of on-air personalities broadcasting a variety of sports.
“You’ll pay me to talk about the sports here?” he remembered saying in disbelief at the offer. “Yeah! No doubt!”
He entered the press box quickly, getting shots at both color commentary and play-by-play. Field hockey, a sport he didn’t know much about at all, was one of the first he got to call.
But like an athlete getting reps in their particular positions on the field, Wengert improved as he continued calling games, increasing his repertoire to include the ability to call other sports and adding a number of skills.
Wengert said he changed his major to communications in his first semester, though he continued to pursue history as a minor, which today helps him appreciate and incorporate into his work the “minutiae” housed in the history books of UL athletic programs, Robertson said — “Having somebody who’s willing to dig down and do that is good.”
As the voice of UL home broadcasts, Wengert showcases a learned knowledge of the particulars of each sport, some of which were gained when he played basketball and baseball growing up. He said he also enjoys infusing into broadcasts information about what makes UL athletes — as both people who play their sports well and as well-rounded students — unique.
“You care about the person, not just the athlete,” he said of one of the aspects of the job he enjoys most.
And as he works still to improve and implement the best of his favorite national broadcasters such as Dan Shulman and Ian Eagle, Wengert is “very much himself,” Robertson said — down to the natural timbre of his voice, something most broadcasters have to develop.
“[That’s] probably what makes him good,” Robertson added of Wengert’s ability to remain real in broadcasts.
On top of his on-air duties, Wengert also leads multiple interns and student workers who are behind the Lynchburg Hornets Sports Network streams and other content.
Additionally, Wengert and the LHSN staffers also produce video content for social media, postgame interviews, a weekly rundown of happenings among teams and a monthly “Top Plays” segment, as well as two podcasts focused on current and former athletes and coaches.
Wengert also said he will being doing online radio broadcasts in the next couple weeks when UL teams are on the road, so fans can tune into Hornets-focused play-by-play and commentary when home video broadcasts are unavailable.
“Says a lot about him,” Robertson said of Wengert’s desire to add work to his already-long list of responsibilities.
A few months in, athletic director Jon Waters said Wengert has done a good job learning how the department aims to center the student-athlete experience and story. With the help of graduate assistant Sam Rice, Wengert has “done a tremendous job really establishing a good foundation for the year,” Waters added.
The AD and digital media director intend to continue building on the foundation, too, by getting games streamed again on ESPN online platforms, as they were for a time recently before the pandemic forced some changes at the national organization. Adding in a sideline reporter or additional statistics-based analyses are Wengert’s dreams for the future of LHSN broadcasts, as well.
For now, though, Wengert is satisfied with “seeing the story unfold” and playing a role in showcasing the tales of UL athletics.