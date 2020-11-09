UL's Todd Olsen stepped into the unknown, but in epidemiology and women's soccer realized a dream

Todd Olsen wanted to teach and coach. The dream, he said, was always to work with elementary students as a physical education instructor and to lead high school teams.
After securing a master’s degree from Loughborough University in England, it seemed he’d soon be on his way to meeting that goal, a job at a private school lying just in front of him. Soon, though, another door opened — and Olsen found himself in a place he never could’ve predicted, surrounded with more doors waiting to swing wide.
“Put on a jacket and tie and come down right now for an interview,” Olsen recalled his sister saying during a fateful phone call three decades ago.
Olsen, back in his home state of Pennsylvania, did as she asked and made his way to the University of Pittsburgh for the screening process that changed the trajectory of his career. Hired immediately as a research assistant on the school’s investigation into injuries in young kids and adolescents via a National Institutes of Health grant, Olsen had the chance to add a few more letters behind his name.
A master’s in public health and doctorate in epidemiology earned at Pitt set Olsen up for the work he’d always hoped to do. In 1994, at a school a couple states south, he found the chance to teach and coach, albeit in areas unknown to him years before.
“I love him,” Shelby Marcellino, a freshman at the University of Lynchburg, said of Olsen, her professor. “I think he’s great.”
Marcellino described Olsen outside the doors of UL’s Snidow Chapel after a health class wrapped up in mid-October, this session focused on nutrition. In the minutes before, Olsen watched his students give presentations on health issues facing adolescents and young adults, talked about the importance of proper diet and engaged with the group — the members of which filled pews in a socially distanced manner.
Olsen wanted to hear their thoughts on the issues of smoking and vaping among young people. Later, they conversed about complex carbohydrates, trans fats and fruits and vegetables.
“I hate Brussels sprouts,” Olsen leveled with the class. “They should’ve never been planted.”
But other, tastier vegetables fill out his diet, he added. His students could do the same.
“I appreciate that he asks our opinion on things, too,” Marcellino said, “that he respects us like that.”
That’s one of the reasons the freshman with a health promotions minor values her professor. He’s easy to understand, too, she noted, and “really does want you to succeed.”
Marcellino’s class is one of many Olsen’s been responsible for over his 20-plus years at what is now University of Lynchburg but was Lynchburg College when he started. He’s taught at the undergrad, graduate and doctorate level, his understanding of epidemiology equipping him as an expert on multiple health-related subjects.
“I’m passionate about teaching,” Olsen said.
So back in the ’90s, it made sense for him to pursue the opportunity that presented itself at LC.
It was, after all, his dream to teach. And this move south to Virginia from Pennsylvania offered the other half of the vision, too — coaching.
“That’s what I wanted,” Olsen said. “… That’s why I accepted the position [at the school].”
Olsen took over the women’s soccer program ahead of the 1994 season. He’s been at the helm ever since.
As was the case when he was hired on at Pittsburgh as a research assistant and worked toward a doctorate in epidemiology, the women’s soccer position at the school wasn’t one Olsen initially would have planned for himself. Initially, he said, he applied to coach Lynchburg’s men’s team.
Instead, he was given the reigns to an athletic group he was unfamiliar with: a women’s squad.
But if records and trophies, or the testimonies of current players, are any indication, he found his way and plenty of success.
During a mid-October practice, players said their coach is one who “can handle” women. Someone who understands how to encourage and how to get the best out of players.
“I really appreciate the way he motivates us,” said Katie Poplardo, a sophomore on this year’s team. “When he gives a talk, honestly, afterward you’re like, ‘Wow, that makes me want to work 10 times harder.’”
The coach is the right combination of supportive and assertive, players say. Outside practices, players can go to their coach for advice, or just to talk. And on game days, they take cues from a leader who has proven himself over the years.
He’s coached 19 teams to appearances in the NCAA Division III tournament, and he owns 16 Old Dominion Athletic Conference championships. His 2014 team represented the pinnacle when it matched the national record for most wins in a season (27) en route to a national championship, for which Olsen also was named national coach of the year.
Olsen’s program is a perennial powerhouse in the area and nation and consistently one of the school’s best athletic teams, accomplishments that perhaps can be attributed to Olsen’s ability to communicate effectively.
“If I have a gift, it’s as a teacher,” Olsen said, “and that’s why I’ve been more successful as a coach.”
And his ability to teach — and his expertise in epidemiology — and coach, he added, has led to yet more opened doors for Olsen and students who’ve come through the school.
He’s led teams on multiple service trips abroad to Central and South America and Africa. Using a soccer ball, they can get a foot in the door in communities in need. And with his epidemiology background, Olsen and his traveling teams have been able to advance programs dealing with public health issues.
There probably aren’t a whole lot of soccer coach/epidemiologists out there, Olsen said, thinking back to those first trips abroad when he realized the uniqueness of his background and combination of abilities.
Coaching and teaching amid the coronavirus pandemic, of course, has only heightened his awareness of his distinctive qualities.
Being away from his soccer players and the field, and away from students and the classroom, until recently proved especially hard for Olsen, who thrives on personal interaction.
As an epidemiologist, Olsen said it’s also been difficult to see the pandemic play out on the news, where things seem to have turned too political, in his opinion.
“What is the truth?” Olsen said of the question he’s found himself asking. “As a scientist that’s ultimately what you want.”
But there have been advantages, too.
Olsen and the UL women’s coaching staff have adapted in their recruiting attempts, pivoting to virtual platforms and learning new, advantageous methods along the way.
In their return to practices, players said they’re able to trust Olsen amid a period of heightened safeguards, because they know he knows what he’s talking about as an epidemiologist.
The pandemic also has provided a learning opportunity for students unlike any Olsen’s ever employed.
“It’s been so neat to teach while this is happening,” he said, adding an alternate name for his classes in 2020 might be “epidemiology live.” “… This is the best case study we’re ever going to see. … It’s really fascinating to follow it.”
There’s a personal benefit for Olsen in the pandemic, too.
“For years when I told someone I’m an epidemiologist, they’d say, ‘Oh, I have a rash on my arm.’ Nope. That’s a dermatologist. People truly didn’t know what it was,” Olsen said. “Now, everybody knows what I am.”
Ultimately, the epidemiologist is optimistic about where the pandemic could be headed.
“Are we going to get a vaccine? Are we going to have therapeutics?” Olsen said. “Absolutely.
“As soon as you get either of those, this ends. … I truly think we’re going to be fine.”
