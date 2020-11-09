UL's Todd Olsen stepped into the unknown, but in epidemiology and women's soccer realized a dream

Todd Olsen wanted to teach and coach. The dream, he said, was always to work with elementary students as a physical education instructor and to lead high school teams.

After securing a master’s degree from Loughborough University in England, it seemed he’d soon be on his way to meeting that goal, a job at a private school lying just in front of him. Soon, though, another door opened — and Olsen found himself in a place he never could’ve predicted, surrounded with more doors waiting to swing wide.

“Put on a jacket and tie and come down right now for an interview,” Olsen recalled his sister saying during a fateful phone call three decades ago.

Olsen, back in his home state of Pennsylvania, did as she asked and made his way to the University of Pittsburgh for the screening process that changed the trajectory of his career. Hired immediately as a research assistant on the school’s investigation into injuries in young kids and adolescents via a National Institutes of Health grant, Olsen had the chance to add a few more letters behind his name.

A master’s in public health and doctorate in epidemiology earned at Pitt set Olsen up for the work he’d always hoped to do. In 1994, at a school a couple states south, he found the chance to teach and coach, albeit in areas unknown to him years before.