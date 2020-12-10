Uncertainty shadows economic improvements

The national economy improved in the third quarter of 2020, though there are some signs of uncertainty in the recovery.

The U.S. economy gained jobs for five consecutive months and the national unemployment rate fell to 7.9% in September.

Economic conditions in Virginia are somewhat better than they are nationally. The commonwealth added jobs consistently for four consecutive months, with 68,000 jobs gained in August. Even with these gains, there still are about 212,000 fewer jobs in Virginia this year compared to one year ago. Full recovery of the jobs lost this spring still is a long way off.

Like the rest of the Commonwealth, the Lynchburg region has seen economic conditions improve in the third quarter. The regional unemployment rate was 5.9% in August, falling from 7.8% and 7.4% in June and July, respectively. While unemployment remains elevated in the Lynchburg area, the decline in the region’s unemployment rate is a positive sign.