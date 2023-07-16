Just as the Hill City was starting to dry out from the deluge of rain that prompted flash flood warnings, closed roads and left a trail of damage, Lynchburg found itself in the eye of yet another storm.

An additional 4.29 inches fell Saturday creating more flooding, according to the National Weather Service. The rainfall totals set a new record, topping the 1.92 inches of rain that fell on July 15, 1945.

Saturday’s storm fell on earth already saturated from Thursday night’s deluge that dropped between four and eight inches over the Greater Lynchburg area, causing streams to jump their banks for the second time in just a few days.

The ground gave way in some places. Portions of a bank on Horseford Road in downtown and on 12th Street collapsed, showering the roadway with mud and debris. A similar collapse covered the Blackwater Creek Trail at the Hollins Mill Tunnel.

The Concord Rescue Squad responded to a call of three cars stuck in rising waters on Eastbrook Road at about 11:45 p.m., and while enroute to that call, received another about a car submerged in the median of U.S. 460 at Moore’s Country store, the squad posted on its Facebook page. About an hour later, the squad responded to yet another call for a car submerged, this time at Stage Road and Pettigrew Drive. The Concord Volunteer Fire Department and Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department Swift Water Rescue Team was able to locate and rescue the victim.

According to the National Weather Service, Lynchburg set a record with 8.95 inches of precipitation thus far for the month of July, with the average for this month standing at 2.06 inches. For the year, Lynchburg has logged 27.86 inches of precipitation year-to-date, compared to the average of 23.44 inches.

The James River at the Holcomb Rock gauge crested at 9.67 feet, well below the flood stage of 22 feet but still running about twice its normal flow.

No rain is in the forecast for today, but storms may pop up again starting Tuesday.