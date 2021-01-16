Unemployment claims on the rise in the Lynchburg region

The number of Lynchburg-area residents out of work is once again on the rise as the still-raging coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the local economy, according to figures from the Virginia Employment Commission.
At least 585 people filed initial unemployment claims in the Lynchburg region during the week ending Jan. 9 — a nearly 50% increase from a week earlier. The number of new claims represents the largest amount of local unemployment applications since late July.
Another 1,995 people filed continuing unemployment claims in the Hill City and the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Campbell and Nelson, according to state data released Thursday. Continuing claims have largely remained flat in recent weeks, but Bedford County has started to see an uptick.
Tim Saunders, business engagement and outreach coordinator for Virginia Career Works, said the jump in local unemployment claims mirrors statewide and national employment trends. Virginia Career Works, a network of state agencies, offers workforce development resources to job seekers.
More than 28,000 Virginians filed initial unemployment claims last week, up from the more than 19,500 claims filed during the previous week, VEC data shows. Meanwhile, an estimated 965,000 Americans filed claims last week, up from the about 784,000 claims filed a week earlier, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
“A lot of companies have had to downsize,” Saunders said. “There have been a couple of companies in our workforce region that have had to lay off workers, and as a result we've had some people go into unemployment.”
Seasonal employment trends may also play a role in driving up unemployment claims, according to the VEC. Layoffs often spike in January after a surge in holiday shopping subsides.
The Lynchburg region's unemployment rate stood at 4.5% in November, up from 2.9% a year prior, according to the VEC's latest labor force estimates.
Shawne Farmer, the executive director of Interfaith Outreach Association, a nonprofit which provides financial relief to local residents, said the increase in unemployment claims does not surprise her.
As coronavirus cases have ballooned to record highs, a steady stream of residents have sought out Interfaith for emergency assistance. Some have lost work because they contracted COVID-19 and others have been forced to abandon their jobs to take care of their children who are out of school.
“I think the numbers will continue to go up,” she said. “We’ll be seeing more people in need of financial assistance.”
Throughout the pandemic, dozens of local restaurants and retailers have been forced to temporarily close due to coronavirus outbreaks while others have shut down permanently because of the economic downturn wrought by the global health threat.
As winter brings a new surge in COVID-19 cases, some businesses have suspended operations for the remainder of the season. El Jefe, a popular Lynchburg restaurant, announced last week it would close its doors until the spring.
Tax revenue for the city of Lynchburg suggests spending at local businesses still lags far behind pre-pandemic levels. The amount of taxes collected from city restaurants was down 6% in November when compared with a year earlier, according to Chief Financial Officer Donna Witt.
Meanwhile, tax revenue from movie theaters and other amusement venues was down 75%, and revenue from hotels had fallen by 23% over the previous year.
“I don’t see in the next several months that this is going to track any better, just because things are not opening up as I had hoped when I made my revenue projections,” Witt said at a Tuesday city council meeting, referring to tax revenue from hotels and other lodging venues.
The city’s tax revenue indicates online sales and grocery store sales have remained strong throughout the pandemic, boosting some segments of the local economy. But Witt said the ongoing economic disruption will likely cause the city to miss its revenue projections for the fiscal year.