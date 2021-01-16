Unemployment claims on the rise in the Lynchburg region

“A lot of companies have had to downsize,” Saunders said. “There have been a couple of companies in our workforce region that have had to lay off workers, and as a result we've had some people go into unemployment.”

Seasonal employment trends may also play a role in driving up unemployment claims, according to the VEC. Layoffs often spike in January after a surge in holiday shopping subsides.

The Lynchburg region's unemployment rate stood at 4.5% in November, up from 2.9% a year prior, according to the VEC's latest labor force estimates.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Shawne Farmer, the executive director of Interfaith Outreach Association, a nonprofit which provides financial relief to local residents, said the increase in unemployment claims does not surprise her.

As coronavirus cases have ballooned to record highs, a steady stream of residents have sought out Interfaith for emergency assistance. Some have lost work because they contracted COVID-19 and others have been forced to abandon their jobs to take care of their children who are out of school.

“I think the numbers will continue to go up,” she said. “We’ll be seeing more people in need of financial assistance.”