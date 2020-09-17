Unique Bedford County farm house saved from demolition

When Jo Anne Miller first saw the bungalow on Bellevue Road, she didn’t like it.
There was a lot not to like.
For starters, the house was condemned and its roof leaked terribly. Prior owners had dropped the lofty ceilings and added dark paneling to the large rooms, giving them the feel of a deep, dark cave.
But Jo Anne and her husband, Jay, were looking for a farm with scenic vistas and a nice rolling terrain and the 44-acre Brook Hill Farm had that — the land and the outbuildings lent themselves nicely to what the Millers created there.
Brook Hill Farm now is a horse rescue and therapeutic riding program. Abused and neglected horses come to the farm to heal; similarly troubled teens come to help the horses and, in turn, help themselves.
The bungalow has a different kind of redemption story.
“The house, which retains a great deal of integrity and sophistication on both the exterior and interior, illustrates an important transition in regional architecture of the period,” the application for inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places reads. “At the turn of the century, most rural farm houses in Bedford County still maintained the asymmetrical, vertical forms of the Queen Anne style. Brook Hill Farm, while incorporating many of the Queen Anne decorative elements and design motifs, also strongly exhibits the broad, compact form of the Bungalow/craftsman style of architecture.”
Bungalows didn’t gain popularity until about two decades later.
The farm currently sits on about 44 acres between the communities of Forest and Goode in Bedford County.
The first landowner on record was Robert Steptoe; the property was divided from the larger piece that included the site of Trivium and Bellevue in 1882, according to the home’s application for inclusion in the national and state historic registers.
The land changed hands a number of times before Tennessee natives Samuel and Graham Webb purchased it and built their home in 1904.
Graham Webb, an architect’s daughter, combined the emerging bungalow style with Victorian to design her unique home. Graham named her new home Rowncevilla.
“She was really quirky,” Jo Anne said.
Jo Anne pointed out the off-center door. The current driveway is not how the house would have been approached by visitors in Graham’s day. Visitors arrived by train from the station located just to the southeast of the house. When approaching from that side, the door appears perfectly centered.
Before long, though, the railroad stopped using that station and Graham’s optical illusion became obsolete.
In December 1909, the Webbs sold the farm and moved back to Tennessee. The house next was owned by Joseph and Annie Coleman, and the name Graham had for her home was dropped for lack of popularity. The Colemans built a three-room schoolhouse for their two children and governess.
The house was purchased by W.W. May and his wife Berta in 1911, before becoming J.A. and Laura Coleman’s home in 1913. It sold again two years later to Chapman and Nannie Turner.
The Turner family told of gathering chunks of ice from the creek and storing it in the ice pit, the application states. When needed, the ice would be put into a concrete trough to keep the milk cans cool.
J.W. Neal purchased the house in 1918 for $6,000, or about $103,000 in today’s dollars. The Neal family became prominent members of the community and owned a blacksmith shop across from the Goode post office. There also is evidence of a blacksmith shop on the property, and at least 50 pairs of horseshoes were found there. Neal later operated a medicine company and was awarded a patent for a liniment for horses, according to the application.
The house sold to banker Charles Heald in 1929 and the Gordon family rented the farm after Heald’s death to run as a hog farm.
The Tucker family purchased the farm in 1937, then sold it six years later to the Mitchells, who sold it a year later to the Roberts.
The Dicksons purchased the house in 1949. Two years later, the house was owned by Walker and Marguerite Adams, who built a small frame house on the property for their daughter and son-in-law.
In 1960, the house was owned by Paul and Emma Craighill, who closed off the second floor and added a bathroom.
William and Delores Busche purchased the farm in 1967; they operated a small dairy farm there. In 1977, the property was sold to the Hayden family, who ran a pick-your-own produce operation.
Jay and Jo Anne Miller purchased the house and farm in 1991 and, by then, time had taken its toll.
The Miller had their eye on a different property at first but chose Brook Hill after a developer expressed interest in creating a subdivision there.
“The other one was just a pretty old house,” Jo Anne said. “And this one really needed to be preserved because it’s very unique. … It was a little bit hard to get it on the National Register because you need to do comparisons and they couldn’t compare it to anything.”
Jo Anne said when she first saw the house she didn’t like it. Imagine popcorn-textured dropped ceilings and paneling covering its features.
“I felt like I was in a tunnel because the rooms were too big and the ceilings dropped to seven foot,” she said. “It just wasn’t what attracted me. It was when you started pulling back the layers, everything was still there. It was kind of like a big puzzle, a mystery. We didn’t know what we were going to find on any given day.”
The couple worked to keep the house as faithful to its original style as possible while crafting a comfortable home to raise their children and entertain their grandchildren.
“I remember one day we got home and the ceiling over my son’s bed collapsed,” she said. Thank God he wasn’t in bed at the time. Everything was just in bad repair and they covered it up so you didn’t realize it.”
It took about a decade to get their home in good shape.
The house features a massive 12-foot-deep wraparound porch that stretches 63 feet. Parts of it were drafted to create a master bathroom and a sun room that now serves as home to Jo Anne’s three parrots.
The front door to the 4,300-square-foot house is surrounded by glass, with a sunburst patterned window above and sidelights of small squares of glass.
“An unusual feature of the house is the lack of a front hall,” the application reads. “The front door opens into a massive parlor with 12-foot ceilings, as are all the other ceilings on the first floor. A reverence for the region’s past is expressed in the use of Federal and Greek revival-style moldings and mantle pieces…”
Jo Anne said Graham Webb thought the dominant style of a front entry hall was a waste of space.
The floors are all heart pine and the edges feature a changing parquet pattern.
To the right of the parlor is the music room, also dubbed the angel room for its deep blue cloud motif and the carved angels capping the fireplace wall.
“I take everything apart and try to find out what’s original and then put it back,” Jo Anne said. Behind the parlor is the dining room, which features another Greek key patterned mantlepiece, but this time Jo Anne painted the pattern in gold, which stands out against the gray floral wallpaper and green accents in the room.
The dining room leads to the butler’s pantry and kitchen, where modern and turn of the century collide with a wood-burning stove alongside modern kitchen appliances. Climbing one wall is a collection of tin pie plates, some of which were found in the home and some given as gifts.
The kitchen cabinetry is a bright white, with a blue subway tile countertop that matches the wall color.
The back hallway leads to three bedrooms — the maid’s quarters, a narrow space just wide enough for a twin bed and a chair; the gentleman’s room, which doubles as library space; and the lady’s room, now serving as the master bedroom.
The gentleman’s room features built in bookcases lining two walls. A tin ceiling, painted turquoise to compliment the wallpaper of horseback riders, was installed to replace the original damaged plaster. The lady’s bedroom features burgundy wallpaper, with accents of periwinkle on the ceiling and in the curtains.
Jo Anne’s great uncle was a puppeteer, and at one end of the first floor hall is a puppet stage where Jo Anne’s grandchildren set up a Harry Potter-inspired puppet scene featuring the title character and his mentor Dumbledore.
Upstairs, bedrooms radiate under the eaves from a large central hall, each room interconnected with closets. One bedroom was converted to a bathroom.
The house also features a hidden room, just three feet wide and six feet long. Inside the room, the couple found a packet of love letters, tied with a tattered pink ribbon, dating from 1887 to 1891.
“The origin of these letters is unknown,” the application reads. “According to the names on the letters, they do not appear to have been written or received by anyone known to have lived in the house.”
The love letters predate the house. There’s no access to the hidden room except for a ceiling panel in a closet.
“It was definitely somebody special place,” Jo Anne said. “It was obviously somebody having an affair.”
The farm also has changed in the almost 30 years the Millers have owned it.
When they closed on the farm, Jo Anne and Jay talked about what they wanted to do with the land. Jay suggested raising cattle, but Jo Anne didn’t want to raise a cow only to find it on her dinner plate. Before long, they began taking in abused and neglected horses and nursing them back to health.
Jo Anne has an education background and soon began using these horses in a therapeutic riding program to help teenagers deal with their own traumas. The farm has helped 504 horses recover from malnutrition, abuse and neglect, while pairing them with teens that may have similar difficulties in life. All of the students who have gone through Brook Hill Farm’s programs have graduated high school and many have gone on to receive college degrees.
“We found out that they were a great motivator for kids,” she said of the horses.
The original one room school house now serves at the office for the farm, with stables and riding pens spilling out behind.
“So I came here because I have a lot of family issues and was raised by my grandparents,” said Jordan Altman, a former student who now works at the farm. “I had a lot of abandonment issues from not having a mom or dad around and stuff. So they kind of helped me a lot to get through school and to graduate. … They helped me build my character and who I am.”
Clients are returning for the therapeutic riding program after the virus-related closures. On a recent summer day, a young man with disabilities worked with the coaches and a horse named Kramer to comfortably climb on the patient horse and trot across the corral.
Since Brook Hill has the classroom space and the educators, Jo Anne said they are running a small group study for remote learning students to come together to learn with a licensed teacher and socialize with their peers.
