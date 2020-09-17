“We found out that they were a great motivator for kids,” she said of the horses.

The original one room school house now serves at the office for the farm, with stables and riding pens spilling out behind.

“So I came here because I have a lot of family issues and was raised by my grandparents,” said Jordan Altman, a former student who now works at the farm. “I had a lot of abandonment issues from not having a mom or dad around and stuff. So they kind of helped me a lot to get through school and to graduate. … They helped me build my character and who I am.”

Clients are returning for the therapeutic riding program after the virus-related closures. On a recent summer day, a young man with disabilities worked with the coaches and a horse named Kramer to comfortably climb on the patient horse and trot across the corral.

Since Brook Hill has the classroom space and the educators, Jo Anne said they are running a small group study for remote learning students to come together to learn with a licensed teacher and socialize with their peers.

PHOTOS: Unique Bedford County farm house saved from demolition

When Jo Anne Miller first saw the bungalow on Bellevue Road, she didn’t like it.

There was a lot not to like.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.