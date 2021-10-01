United Way kicks off annual food drive

United Way of Central Virginia kicked off its annual October Food Drive on Friday.
During the month of October, local food pantries need help restocking their supply as the holiday season is approaching, UWCV said in a news release.
Every year, the food donations benefit local nonprofit agencies fighting hunger.
This year, the 11 benefiting agencies are: Bedford Church of God Food Pantry, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, DAWN, Missionary Food Bank, Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Park View Community Mission, Piedmont Community Impact, Prospect Food Pantry, Rivermont Area Food Pantry, Rustburg United Methodist Church Food Pantry and the Salvation Army.
The list of items UWCV is collecting is: apple sauce, canned soup, coffee/tea, mac and cheese, rice, canned fruit, canned veggies, canned meats, condiments, cereal, dish soap, flour, pancake mix, syrup, baby food, pasta sauce, hamburger helper, juices, instant potatoes, beans and sugar-free options.
The UWCV asks for only individual or family-sized items and no large items.
It also encourages the donation of high-demand protein items, such as canned tuna, salmon, chicken and peanut and other nut butters.
UWCV is calling on the community to either donate a food item or host a food drive within their community or business. If a business would like to participate, contact Dawn Wise at dawn.wise@unitedwaycv.org.
If someone is looking to donate food, they can drop off food at the UWCV office in Miller Park Square or look for a complete list of area donation drop-sites in the days to come.
"Our goal for this year is to raise 10,000 pounds of food as part of our mission to ensure that every member of our community has the essentials that every human needs, like water, shelter, food and safety," the release states. "Currently, 1 in 5 of our neighbors in Central Virginia are experiencing food insecurity."
— Rachael Smith