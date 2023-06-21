United Way of Central Virginia (UWCV) announced Tuesday the launch of its groundbreaking Nonprofit Incubator Program.

According to a news release, UWCV is committed to addressing social issues and creating opportunities for all, and it now expands its position as an umbrella organization for nonprofits by adding the incubator program.

The incubator will serve as a new, complementary tool to UWCV’s grant and funding program, which has recently awarded $1 million to nonprofit programs in the region. The incubator aims to empower nonprofit startups with valuable guidance and support to help achieve positive community impact.

“With the introduction of the Nonprofit Incubator Program, United Way of Central Virginia takes a significant step forward in its mission to build stronger, more resilient communities,” Kim Soerensen, CEO and president of UWCV said in the release. “We invite startup and small nonprofits seeking mentorship to register for the program and join a network of support that will empower them to overcome challenges, develop essential skills and navigate purpose and growth more confidently.”

Effective July 1, 2023, four incubator offices in the UWCV building at 1010 Miller Park Square will be offered to qualified nonprofits at subsidized fees of $150 to $350 per month. The following is included with office rental:

Private, furnished office with Wi-Fi and meeting room access;

Mentoring in nonprofit accounting and best practices;

Assistance with marketing and grant writing; and

Networking and collaboration with other nonprofit agencies.

“We are thrilled to launch our nonprofit mentoring program as part of our ongoing effort to empower nonprofits and transform communities,” Nat Marshall, 2023 UWCV Campaign chair, said in the release. “Mentorship is a powerful tool for success. When nonprofits thrive in their ability to impact the community, it is beneficial to all.”