United Way of Central Virginia (UWCV) has selected its 2023 Campaign Cabinet members.

According to a news release, the UWCV Campaign Cabinet is a time-honored tradition dating back to the 1980s.

"Local leaders who believe in UWCV’s mission assemble yearly to help support the campaign, attend UWCV events and encourage the community to give to the United Way," the release states.

The 2023 Campaign Cabinet held its first meeting on Aug. 15 at Riverviews Artspace.

“We are proud of our association with such prominent leaders from Lynchburg and the surrounding counties," UWCV CEO Kim Soerensen said in the release. "Together, we will ‘Be the Change’, raising critical funding for our 25 nonprofit agencies.”

New cabinet members include: Stephanie Andrews, Bruce Boone, Scott Brabrand, Gary Campbell, John Capps, Christina Delzingaro, Billy Flint, Matt Foster, Frances Giles, George Hurt, Steve LaManna, Rick Loving, Luther Maddy, Nat Marshall, David Neumeyer, Kimball Payne, Dennis Roberts, Marc Schewel, Ron Shoultz, Marjette Upshur, Shelley Waldeck and Jen Webb.

The next campaign event will be UWCV’s 2023 Campaign Kickoff on Sept. 14 at 5:30 p.m. at the Academy Center of the Arts. The public is invited, and tickets are free with registration. For more information, see https://www.unitedwaycv.org/events/campaign-kick-off.