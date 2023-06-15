United Way of Central Virginia (UWCV) reaffirmed its commitment to early childhood education, lifting families and individuals to financial stability and creating a healthier community when its board of directors approved funding recommendations made by community volunteers for the 2023-24 Community Impact Grant Program.

“We are committed to creating meaningful change in the City of Lynchburg and Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell Counties,” United Way President and CEO Kim Soerensen said in the release. “One way we drive change is by investing in the most impactful programs in our communities, including high-quality programs like childcare resources for low-income parents, new caregivers, and at-risk youths. Additional programs granted funding by United Way address other priority needs such as financial literacy, healthcare access, workforce development, and basic human needs.”