United Way of Central Virginia kicks off annual campaign with $2M fundraising goal

United Way of Central Virginia kicked off its 2021 Annual Campaign on Wednesday at the YWCA on Church Street, hoping to raise $2 million.
The kickoff marks the start of United Way’s 100th anniversary of serving Central Virginia, a news release states.
Originally known as the Community Chest, its mission was to help others help themselves. While the name has changed over the years, the mission of United Way has remained unwavering. The nonprofit's mission today is to mobilize the compassionate power of the community to improve the quality of lives in Central Virginia.
“This year, our goal is to raise two million dollars for local community services,” Stuart Whetsell, United Way’s 2021 campaign chair, said in the release. “I believe that all of us should contribute to the level of our ability. It takes all of Central Virginia, pulling in one direction, to help support our community and make our region an incredible place to call home.”
Last year, United Way put money toward 36 local programs providing food, shelter, health care, victim services, and educational initiatives. Yet, strained agency budgets annually lead to funding requests which exceeded available United Way funds by more than $400,000.
According to the release, United Way’s annual campaign is a vital part of the organization’s work because 100% of every dollar given to United Way supports local programs. At present, United Way’s Community Impact Fund supports 36 programs with 26 Partner Agencies.
About 30 businesses give to United Way through its Corporate Keystone
Program which enhances United Way’s cost-effective fundraising efforts and offers individuals an incentive to invest in improving the community.
As a result of this program, 100% of the money donated by individuals goes to the Community Impact Fund to be used to support programs in Central Virginia.
The funds and support received from United Way of Central Virginia has allowed the nonprofit to continue daily operations, even during times of COVID where it still remained opened and operational for its 24/7 programs.
“Thousands of individuals and families in our community depend on are health and human service programs to maintain a reasonable quality of life,” Bill Varner, president of United Way, said in the release. “Those individuals depend on us to mobilize local resources to provide the vital services they depend on.”
For more information, visit: unitedwaycv.org