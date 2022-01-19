United Way of Central Virginia works toward annual goal of raising $2M

The United Way of Central Virginia still is working toward its goal of raising $2 million for its annual campaign.

The campaign works to raise money for 26 partner agencies programs that it funds. Though it doesn’t fund the actual agency itself, it funds programs within those agencies. UWCV works with 26 partner agencies and funds 36 programs within those partner agencies.

Dawn Wise, director of community engagement at UWCV, said the $2 million goal is more than was raised last year but after hearing from so many agencies that their need was so great, it decided to push for a higher goal than usual.

“The people they're seeing come through their doors with COVID and unemployment, child care is a huge thing that we need because some programs that we fund do child care or help children and families,” she said. “And it was just something we realized that we really needed to try and answer that call to the public.”

Campaign Chair Stuart Whetsell set a higher goal this year of $2 million. In the past the organization has raised between $1.8 million and $2.5 million.

“We set this goal because we knew the severity of the need prevalent in our community,” he said. “While it looks like we are 25% below the goal, we still have increased our fundraising dollars from last year. However, we’re not giving up yet. We will keep our foot on the accelerator until we cross the finish line.”

UWCV CEO Bill Varner said the goal needed to be higher than previous years because the community’s needs have increased during the pandemic.

“So, although we may fall short of that goal, we are doing everything possible to keep funding at or above last year’s level, and we are optimistic that we’ll achieve that,” he said. “The need in Central Virginia is far greater than what you might think it is.”

He said not everyone sees those needs on a daily basis.

“We have a survey conducted by a third party that we've relied on for years that tells us that in Central Virginia, half the households are economically vulnerable and that tends to be the community that we serve,” he said.

UWCV knows that on any given day, half of the people in its market are struggling economically and that causes a ripple effect into their education, their ability to have transportation, to get medical care, to put a roof over their heads and feed themselves.

Wise said some of the partner agencies will have one program that staff thinks is important to fund or they may have two or three programs.

“So it's very impactful how we raise that money and that we put money into their program,” she said.

UWCV has employee campaigns where companies allow the organization to come in and do a presentation and the employees are allowed to do payroll deduction. There are also individual campaigns and individual donations from the general public but it all goes into a campaign bucket and 100% of those donations go to area nonprofit programs.

The campaign usually kicks off every September and goes until the end of February.

In March, United Way begins an allocation process to give out the money.

Varner said the campaign doesn’t raise money in a vacuum but it is partnering with strong nonprofits because it sees there's a growing need.

“All money donated to UWCV stays local, and thanks to the support of many local employers, we are able to ensure that your contribution to United Way of Central Virginia is not burdened by any overhead expenses,” Varner said.

In other words, 100% of contributions go directly to not-for-profit programs supporting those who need help.

“So while our fundraising is the lifeblood of what we do, ultimately the way we measure our value, and what we are trusted by the community to do, is to have a positive sustainable impact on the people in our market who are struggling,” he said.

He said the focus is not just on the dollars raised but what is done with that money and where it can have an impact in the community.

