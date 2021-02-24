United Way to vaccinate child care workers Saturday in Lynchburg

The United Way of Central Virginia is taking appointment reservations to administer COVID-19 vaccination doses to early childhood educators and child care providers on Saturday.

Smart Beginnings CV, a branch within the local United Way chapter, is only taking advance registrations for those who qualify by taking calls at (434) 455-6914, according to a Thursday news release. The vaccination event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Lynchburg’s new mass vaccination site in Candlers Station.

Child care workers, teachers of pre-K through 12th grades and related staff all qualify for vaccination during Phase 1b, whether they work in the private or public sector and whether they are at licensed or unlicensed facilities.

Any questions on the vaccination event should be sent to Karen.Wesley@unitedwaycv.org, the release states.

