United Way turns annual Day of Caring into Week of Caring

While many nonprofits are canceling events because of the coronavirus pandemic, the United Way of Central Virginia is, in a sense, going in the opposite direction — turning its annual Day of Caring into an entire Week of Caring.

Day of Caring, which is usually held over the course of one day in May, is being held throughout an entire week in September due to COVID-19 and social distancing restrictions set by the state and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Day of Caring, sponsored by the United Way of Central Virginia, is the largest one-day volunteer initiative in Central Virginia, according to United Way officials. It usually brings in more than 800 volunteers who provide acts of service including serving hot meals to those in need, complete yard and landscaping work, clean and organize as well as pick up trash.

Registration for this year's Week of Caring opened Wednesday, and the United Way of Central Virginia is looking for volunteers to sign up for a shift between Sept. 14-18.

In its 28th year, UWCV is hoping, now more than ever, that volunteers will step away from their day-to-day demands to lend a hand for area nonprofits.