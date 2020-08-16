United Way turns annual Day of Caring into Week of Caring

While many nonprofits are canceling events because of the coronavirus pandemic, the United Way of Central Virginia is, in a sense, going in the opposite direction — turning its annual Day of Caring into an entire Week of Caring.
Day of Caring, which is usually held over the course of one day in May, is being held throughout an entire week in September due to COVID-19 and social distancing restrictions set by the state and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Day of Caring, sponsored by the United Way of Central Virginia, is the largest one-day volunteer initiative in Central Virginia, according to United Way officials. It usually brings in more than 800 volunteers who provide acts of service including serving hot meals to those in need, complete yard and landscaping work, clean and organize as well as pick up trash.
Registration for this year's Week of Caring opened Wednesday, and the United Way of Central Virginia is looking for volunteers to sign up for a shift between Sept. 14-18.
In its 28th year, UWCV is hoping, now more than ever, that volunteers will step away from their day-to-day demands to lend a hand for area nonprofits.
“The biggest obstacle we had was not wanting to cancel,” Jacob Laverty, marketing director for UWCV, said. “We didn’t want a whole year to go by without fulfilling these needs for our agencies and helping them get things in a time when they’ve had to switch gears and change things up with their business. It’s hard for them to keep up with general maintenance.”
Sarah Quarantotto, executive director of Miriam’s House, said in this time of financial uncertainty, the support of the community through volunteerism has never been more important.
“We are looking forward to hosting Day of Caring volunteers here at Miriam's House as they will make it an even more welcoming place for those who seek refuge here,” she said.
The nonprofit located at 409 Magnolia St. works to end homelessness in the city and has asked volunteers to help with pressure washing the playground, deep cleaning the kitchen of the home of a former homeless resident and complete some yard work.
By holding the event over the course of a week, Laverty said it helps people to social distance and be distributed throughout events.
“We are asking groups to be smaller and to pick a time frame for each agency,” Laverty said.
UWCV conducted a survey with the nonprofits it works with and found the organizations had more needs than ever as many nonprofits stepped up to aid the community during the first few months of COVID-19 and were unable to get around to general maintenance.
“We really want to help our agencies out all the time,” Laverty said. “If it wasn’t for them we wouldn’t have anything to do, they are our reason for working and we want to make sure their needs are met too. They’re having a hard time right now.”
BWX Technologies has been involved with the Day of Caring event since its inception over 20 years ago and Nat Marshall, community relations manager for the company, said it provides a great opportunity for employees to give back to the community in a very direct way.
“As the Day of Caring provides an opportunity for all nonprofits in our region to receive much needed help, it also gives our employees the opportunity to learn more about the many agencies in our community providing services to those in need,” he said.
Laverty said volunteers have the chance to help the community out by doing something meaningful and by creating some positivity.
“It is a very important time since we’ve all been hunkered down, we can shake the funk off and get out there and help people who are struggling who have gone to work every day and are helping their communities,” he said. “It’s my favorite event and it baffles me how many people come out but also how many people don’t know about it.”
