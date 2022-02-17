Unity walk planned for Saturday in Lynchburg

The Lynchburg Area Youth Sports Initiative, the Lynchburg Chapter of the NAACP, the City of Lynchburg, and local partners will hold the "First Annual MLK Jr. Celebration and Walk for Unity" on Saturday, the city said in a news release.

The event begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Public Works Complex at 1700 Memorial Avenue with registration and guest speakers. The one-way walk begins at 11 a.m. with activity stations, a youth history hunt with door prizes and giveaways, free refreshments, and a meet-and-greet with local athletes, the city said. It will end at 5th and Federal streets.

Parking is available at 351 Court Street. Greater Lynchburg Transit Company buses will shuttle participants to the start of the walk. Additional parking may be available in other free lots near 5th Street, the city said.

Along the walk, the event will feature booths with information and community resources. A raffle for history hunt participants after the walk will offer prizes such as bikes, iPads, and more.