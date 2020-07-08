University of Lynchburg adopts test-optional policy through spring 2022

The University of Lynchburg announced Wednesday it has adopted a test-optional policy for students who apply for the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters, in response to nationwide SAT and ACT testing challenges for the next high school graduating class amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rita Detwiler, vice president of enrollment management for the university, said the policy removes obstacles and supports students in their academic growth.

Students who are able to take the tests and want to submit their scores will be able to, Wednesday's release said, but those scores will not affect an admission decision.

The university said it plans to conduct a "thorough review" of its policies to determine if standardized test scores will be used for admission decisions in the future.

Jamey Cross covers education. Reach her at (434) 385-5532.