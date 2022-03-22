University of Lynchburg holds Monacan land acknowledgement ceremony, announces new scholarship

Long before the University of Lynchburg was established as Lynchburg College in 1903 — before the City of Lynchburg itself was founded, before Europeans came to colonize what would become the United States of America — the Monacan Indian Nation had lived on the land for thousands of years.

On Monday, UL formally acknowledged its presence on traditional Monacan land and announced a new scholarship for qualifying incoming students.

“We are honored to share this moment that will become a movement with the Monacan Indian Nation,” Allison Jablonski, university provost, said on the sunny spring afternoon, where various UL faculty, students, and members of the Monacan Indian Nation gathered on the Dell.

After about a year in the making, according to Jablonski, the official statement of land acknowledgement was signed at the university honoring the Monacan people, an “integral” part of the community and history.

Monacan Indian Nation members have worked for, and still work for, the university as faculty members, while others have attended as students.

Bradley Branham, son of former Monacan Indian Nation Chief Dean Branham and a first-generation college student who graduated from University of Lynchburg in 2015, read the university’s full statement aloud.

“We honor the Indigenous people of this region who have woven their lives into the nearby mountains that rise and rivers that flow across the land. We honor the Indigenous people of this region who have hunted, harvested, crafted, traded, worshiped, and dreamed, educating their descendants through storytelling and oral traditions,” the statement read, in part. “We acknowledge that through oppression, disease, systematic attack, race integrity laws, and the inequities that plagued Virginia’s educational system, the Monacan Indian Nation was significantly reduced in numbers. As the result of a targeted paper genocide, their culture and identities became virtually extinct.”

Today, the Amherst County-based Monacan Indian Nation has more than 2,000 tribal members.

Matthew Gillett, University of Lynchburg student body president, said he grew up in Oklahoma, which was land historically designated by the United States government as “Indian territory” during the Indian Removal Act era.

Multiple indigenous tribes, particularly from the East Coast, were forcibly removed from their native lands beginning in 1830, sending them along the Trail of Tears to reach Oklahoma. With such painful histories, Gillett stressed the importance of honoring that many “live their lives on Monacan land” as they study or work at the university, and a relationship of respect with the Monacan Indian Nation is paramount.

“Land acknowledgement is an important step that I am proud our university is taking, but it is also important that these do not become empty words,” Gillett said. “This land is Monacan land. It is our duty to honor their heritage each and every day.”

The land acknowledgement statement celebrated the Monacan Indian Nation in the present day and highlighted the tremendous work it has done, and continues doing, to keep its culture and history alive and educate others in the process.

“On behalf of me and my people, I say thank you,” said Lou Branham, former assistant chief of the Monacan Indian Nation who works at the Monacan Nation’s ancestral museum in Amherst County. “As I look out onto this land today, and even though buildings of higher education have been built, in my vision, I can still see my ancestors walk among the trees, and their presence backs me wherever I go.”

The university’s statement also emphasized the importance of providing equitable teaching and learning opportunities to all indigenous communities. To that end, Jablonski announced a new Monacan Nation Scholarship, one of the highest monetary awards offered by the university.

The scholarship will be available for qualifying, incoming Virginia students who are members of the Monacan Indian Nation. Renewable for up to four years and adjustable to tuition rates, the scholarship will provide full tuition for the student awarded it.

The first recipients of the new scholarship were at Monday’s ceremony: Nicholas Fink and Mckayla Martin, two Amherst County High School seniors preparing to attend UL.

This year’s scholarships total about $21,500, Jablonski said.

Bradley Branham talked of the challenges indigenous people have historically faced in accessing education opportunities.

“There are many people that have walked on, and that are still with us, who did not and still do not have equal access to education. Attending a college or university was never an option for many people in my tribe, and at times, nearly a pipe dream. I stand on their shoulders,” he said. “My hope is that this land acknowledgement will challenge the University of Lynchburg to go above and beyond in creating true access to higher education for all indigenous people who seek better opportunity and advancement.”

UL is not the first institution of higher education in the region to acknowledge its presence on traditional Monacan land.

A few months ago, Randolph College held a Monacan land acknowledgement ceremony, unveiling a temporary sign to hold the place of a forthcoming permanent plaque that will tell the story of Monacan presence on the college’s location.

Randolph’s Monacan land acknowledgement is part of a larger, ongoing project created by a few students and a professor in the history department, in conjunction with the Monacan Indian Nation and with support from the college’s administration.

UL does not plan to stop with a written statement.

In accordance with the urge from Sharon Foreman, director of the Center for Community Development and Social Justice and associate professor of sociology, to make the land acknowledgement statement “alive,” other initiatives planned going forward include displaying the official Monacan Indian Nation flag in the campus student center and possibly elsewhere, developing an indigenous symposium, scheduling more indigenous scholars to be part of integrative seminar series educating others on indigenous history and culture, and creating an oral history project with elders of the Monacan Indian Nation, Jablonski said.

“The University of Lynchburg and the Monacan Nation will be stronger together, all while changing lives,” Jablonski said. “While we celebrate this moment, we must also recognize that this land acknowledgement is just one step toward creating a vibrant and inclusive campus that recognizes the long history of racism and oppression in the U.S., and strives to uplift the contemporary lives of indigenous peoples.”

