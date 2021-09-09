University of Virginia kidney clinic opens in Lynchburg

Kidney specialists with University of Virginia Health have started to see patients out of a Lynchburg clinic as part of a partnership with Centra Health.
The clinic, located at 103 Clifton St., Suite B, is in the same building as UVA Dialysis Lynchburg and will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to noon Fridays, according to a news release.
Centra announced in July it would work closer with UVA for kidney transplants and malignant hematology services, which address blood diseases such as leukemia and lymphoma.
Nephrologists at the new clinic will treat patients with the “full range of kidney diseases, including chronic kidney disease, kidney failure, kidney infections, kidney stones, glomerulonephritis and vasculitis,” Thursday’s news release states.
Appointments will be made by calling (434) 220-1002.
— Rachel Mahoney
