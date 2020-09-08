'Unlike any other school year': Amherst schools welcome back students

Amherst County Public Schools held a transition day event for first-year students Tuesday, giving those who are experiencing their school for the first time an opportunity to become familiar with their new settings.

The event preceded the return to school on Wednesday, bringing students back into schools for the first time in roughly six months. In a video on the school division’s website, Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold recently went over everything students can expect this year in a much different environment of COVID-19 and the many mitigation strategies in place.

Students are required to wear masks on buses and in buildings, practice social distancing and undergo screening for symptoms.

“The only thing I can say about this school year with any certainty is that it will look unlike any other school year you’ve experienced,” he said.

The 2020-21 school year looks different for all schools in the Lynchburg-area. In Lynchburg City Schools, students began the school year completely remotely on Aug. 24. and on Tuesday some children were allowed back in the buildings for special services. Campbell County Public Schools students returned to in-person learning last week while middle and high schoolers returned to classrooms Tuesday.