UPDATE: 911 service in Campbell County restored

UPDATE: "Campbell County Department of Public Safety would like to advise the public that all services have been restored at this time," the county said in a news release.

"Please dial 9-1-1 should you have an emergency; for non-emergencies, please call (434) 332-9574."

EARLIER: Direct dialing of 911 and of Campbell County's non-emergency public safety line has been disrupted, officials said Thursday morning.

"The Campbell County Department of Public Safety would like to advise citizens of a service interruption affecting those within the Campbell County boundary. At the present time, the interruption of direct dial of 9-1-1, and our non-emergency line is affecting both landlines and wireless users," a county news release states.

"Campbell County Department of Public Safety requests that those in need of E-911 services that are within the Campbell County boundary dial one of the non-emergency numbers: (434) 215-9985 or (434) 215-9240 or TEXT 9-1-1 for a dispatcher to respond."