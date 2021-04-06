 Skip to main content
UPDATE: After gas line incident, one lane of US 29 Business to remain closed into Wednesday
UPDATE: After gas line incident, one lane of US 29 Business to remain closed into Wednesday

One lane of U.S. 29 Business South, near Lakeview Drive in Madison Heights by the Hardee's, was expected to remain closed into Wednesday after an incident involving a gas line Tuesday, officials said.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said the gas line was cut by a contractor working on an improvement project.

All lanes of U.S. 29 Business there initially were closed as crews dealt with the situation.

The closure will remain in place until repairs are made, VDOT said.

