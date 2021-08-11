UPDATE: Authorities: Inmate barricade not result of low staffing

UPDATE: Though the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority still struggles to retain correctional staff, its administrator said an inmate barricade Tuesday night at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center was not the result of low staffing and jail leaders hadn't noticed any uptick in inmate complaints beforehand.

Corrections officers alerted jail administration at about 6 p.m. Tuesday that inmates in a maximum security cell block had barricaded themselves in the unit and had "essentially taken over that unit," jail authority administrator Joshua Salmon said at a Wednesday morning news conference. He said it's still unclear whether any officers were in the cell block at the time and investigation into the incident remains in its early stages.

Salmon said inmates heavily damaged equipment and property within the cell block, including windows, security cameras and corrections officer stations, but not the cell block infrastructure itself. The cell block will be out of commission for an indeterminate amount of time.

There were 66 inmates in the cell block at the time, which contains 48 individual cells, some of them with more than one occupant — something Salmon said isn't out of the ordinary for the jail or that cell block.