UPDATE: Authorities: Inmate barricade not result of low staffing

UPDATE: Though the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority still struggles to retain correctional staff, its administrator said an inmate barricade Tuesday night at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center was not the result of low staffing and jail leaders hadn't noticed any uptick in inmate complaints beforehand.
Corrections officers alerted jail administration at about 6 p.m. Tuesday that inmates in a maximum security cell block had barricaded themselves in the unit and had "essentially taken over that unit," jail authority administrator Joshua Salmon said at a Wednesday morning news conference. He said it's still unclear whether any officers were in the cell block at the time and investigation into the incident remains in its early stages.
Salmon said inmates heavily damaged equipment and property within the cell block, including windows, security cameras and corrections officer stations, but not the cell block infrastructure itself. The cell block will be out of commission for an indeterminate amount of time.
There were 66 inmates in the cell block at the time, which contains 48 individual cells, some of them with more than one occupant — something Salmon said isn't out of the ordinary for the jail or that cell block.
Officers with the Lynchburg Police Department responded to the area, and other law enforcement agencies also assisted. Chief Ryan Zuidema said there was no threat to the general public and the situation "concluded" at about 8 a.m. and the inmates were relocated without any use of force or any significant injuries.
Salmon said he didn't have any specific figures for how understaffed the jail authority is, but said the barricade wasn't the result of lack of staffing. When asked about inmate complaints over living conditions, he replied that correctional facilities typically receive occasional complaints but there hadn't been any marked increase or decrease in those complaints leading up to Tuesday night.
The ongoing investigation will look into such complaints, he added.
UPDATE: A barricade situation in which inmates at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center gained control of a housing area of the jail Tuesday night was resolved Wednesday morning "without incident," police said.
Further details were not immediately available. A news conference was planned for later Wednesday morning.
EARLIER: Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, inmates at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center on 9th Street in downtown Lynchburg gained control of a housing area of the jail.
Inmates forced the correctional officers out and barricaded themselves inside the area, according to Lynchburg Police Department Spokesperson Carrie Dungan on Tuesday night.
As of early Wednesday morning, the situation was still underway, and was unclear how long it could last.
The City of Lynchburg said Wednesday morning that because of the incident, Clay and Madison streets at 8th and 11 streets were closed, as were 9th and 10th streets at Madison and Clay streets. Drivers were asked to find alternate routes.
The LPD crisis negotiations team and tactics unit were on scene and communications were beginning with inmates to resolve the situation safely, Dungan said.
There were no reports of injury to either inmates or correctional officers. Dungan said she was not aware of any demands or hostages.
Dungan said she could not say how many inmates are involved.
Dungan said there was no danger to the public.
Other members of the department, as well as the Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department, and other local and state law enforcement were also on scene.