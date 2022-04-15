UPDATE: Bedford hazmat incident contained, air quality being monitored

More Information A hotline has been created for anyone living or working in the area with questions or concerns about the hazmat incident on Orange Street: (540) 587-6060.

UPDATE: Officials said at a morning press conference that the hazardous-materials incident is contained and they are monitoring air quality.

People showing adverse symptoms should seek medical attention or call the hotline, (540) 587-6060.

EARLIER: Emergency crews are on the scene of a hazardous materials incident at the Bedford Wastewater Treatment Plant on Orange Street in the town of Bedford.

"According to the Bedford County Fire Marshal, two chemicals were mixed that created a large amount of chlorine gas. Two individuals are being treated for non–life threatening injuries," Bedford County said in a news release.

"Nearby residents and businesses in the immediate surrounding area are being evacuated as a precaution. Downtown Bedford is not affected in this evacuation."

The county's fire and rescue department and regional hazmat teams are decontaminating and stabilizing the spill, the county said.

The Bedford Police Department said officers are blocking streets as needed to keep people safe.

Streets along East Main Street are blocked, and police ask people to avoid the 800 and 900 blocks of Orange Street.