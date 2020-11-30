UPDATE: College Lake dam flash flood watch canceled

The city of Lynchburg's improved communication and coordination with the National Weather Service proved successful Monday afternoon — by not scaring the wits out of city residents.
Just after 1 p.m. Monday, weeks after the National Weather Service warned of College Lake dam's "imminent failure," the National Weather Service in Blacksburg instead issued a "flash flood watch for the potential failure of College Lake dam on the Blackwater Creek" through 2 a.m. Tuesday. The watch ended up being canceled shortly before 6 p.m.
"A watch is just you’re watching for something to possibly happen,” NWS Meteorologist Robert Stonefield said by phone Monday.
On Nov. 11, the weather service warned of the dam's "imminent failure" before quickly correcting its warning to read "potential failure" after speaking with the city. The dam ultimately withstood the heavy rains of the day.
Residents have a heightened awareness of the 86-year-old earthen dam on Lakeside Drive beside the University of Lynchburg after it nearly failed during a powerful rainstorm in August 2018. Floodwaters severely damaged the structure and sent water over the top, and the city urged about 150 residents living downstream to evacuate their homes. The dam ended up holding.
On Monday, Tim Mitchell, director of water resources for the city of Lynchburg, said there is not an imminent threat to the dam, but that water seepage and rising water levels triggered dam operators to call for a flash flood watch to be issued by the National Weather Service.
The decision to issue a flash flood watch was a joint decision, Stonefield said. "It was a well-coordinated effort between the dam operator, the city and the National Weather Service.”
Mitchell agreed that this was a coordinated communication with the National Weather Service and that no significant changes in communication had needed to result from the confusion earlier in the month.
He said the water resources department clarified with the weather service that reaching stage two should result in a flash flood watch rather than a flash flood warning, so as to not communicate "imminent failure."
Stonefield said his office was contacted by dam operators about 1 p.m. Monday and was told they wanted to go to a "level two," which requires the weather service to issue a flash flood watch. The highest notification, a stage three, would require a warning of imminent failure, according to the weather service.
"They are watching the dam as is," Stonefield said.
As of 3 p.m., Stonefield said the rain had pulled out of the area and there was no additional rain going into the dam other than runoff. Mitchell said the weather conditions were already improving, and that as the rain stopped, water levels were already dropping.
He said the department does not have concerns about dam failure and would continue to monitor the dam.
Mitchell said that the department's engineers will be monitoring the new seepage going through the dam on the "downstream side," but at this time, it is not cause for concern.
“The lake level is dropping, so conditions should be getting better instead of worse," Mitchell said.
