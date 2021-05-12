Update: Crash closes U.S. 29 in Amherst, lanes back open

Update: All lanes on U.S. 29 around the town of Amherst are open, according to the Amherst County Sheriff's Office.
Earlier: U.S. 29 northbound and southbound traffic near the town of Amherst is closed due to a vehicle crash, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.
The alert posted just before 9:10 a.m. Wednesday advises motorists to use the Ambriar and Boxwood Farm Road/North Main Street exits as traffic is being rerouted through the town.
The sheriff’s office urges motorists to avoid the area if possible.
— Justin Faulconer
