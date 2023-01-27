UPDATE: Fire damages two Bedford businesses, no one injured

BEDFORD — A fire Friday morning damaged two business in the town of Bedford, but no one was injured, officials said.

The fire was located in Sister to Sister, a catering business and cafe, at 121 S. Bridge St. The blaze also affected Peace of Mind Civil Engineering next door at 119 S. Bridge St., the town said on its official Facebook page.

"Due to the quick action of our Bedford Fire Department the fire has been contained and most importantly there were no injuries. Both businesses have experienced extensive damage however, so we ask that you keep them and their families in your thoughts and prayers," the town said.

As firefighters worked to contain the blaze and onlookers gathered, smoke poured from the building at the corner of South Bridge and Washington streets, where police shut down traffic at one of the busiest intersections in downtown Bedford at midday.

Frank Adams, who works for Fisher Auto Parts on the corner of the intersection, saw the fire from across the street at roughly 10:45 a.m., he said. Adams said he immediately began directing traffic until police and firefighters arrived.

He saw high flames from the building, and wind was a factor, he said.

“Black smoke came out from the side,” Adams said. “Flames shot up and got real hot and heavy.”

Adams said he frequents Sister to Sister and said the food is good.

“Nice little family restaurant,” Adams said. “I love their grilled cheese.”

Photos: Fire damages two Bedford businesses, no one injured