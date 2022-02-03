UPDATE: Former Lynchburg police chief, wife fatally shot

A former Lynchburg police chief and his wife died following a shooting Thursday morning, police said.

No suspects are being sought, and there is no threat to the community, police said.

Calvin E. Robertson Jr., 90, was pronounced dead at the scene after Lynchburg police responded at 8:15 a.m. to the 4500 block of Golf Park Drive for a report of shots fired.

Gloria Robertson, 88, was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead there.

Calvin Robertson was an officer with the Lynchburg Police Department from August 1955 through June 1987 and served as city police chief from October 1981 until his retirement in 1987, the police department said in a news release.

Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema confirmed Thursday afternoon the Robertsons were married. He said the department would investigate if there were any cases of domestic violence between the couple, but he said there were no incidents to his knowledge.

"Right now, this is a homicide with two victims," Zuidema said.

He said the department didn't want to rule out a potential murder-suicide, saying, "Our evidence will lead us to where it leads us."

Zuidema said there are no sworn police officers in the department right now who served under Robertson's leadership in the '80s.

"Obviously, this hits home a little bit," Zuidema told reporters. "I'm not going to sit here and tell you otherwise. ... But we need to make sure this case is investigated without giving that consideration, quite honestly."

The police chief said he wasn't aware of Robertson working with the department at all in recent years, but he used to "run into" Robertson during FBI National Academy events the department hosted in Lynchburg prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our detectives are are actively working the case," Zuidema told reporters Thursday, "to determine what took place prior to our arrival, and make sure they collect all the evidence that is possible to see what we can send off to a lab for examination."

The shooting led to Perrymont Elementary School briefly being placed on lockdown Thursday morning.