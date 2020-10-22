 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Human remains found in Appomattox County linked to missing-person case
Authorities are investigating after human remains linked to a missing-person case were found in an abandoned, burned-out vehicle in Appomattox County.

The vehicle, which had been set on fire, was found Wednesday morning near the intersection of Forbes and State Park roads in the Appomattox-Buckingham State Forest, according to a news release from the Appomattox County Sheriff's Office.

The remains were sent to Roanoke for a positive identification and determination of cause of death.

The vehicle, a 2002 GMC Yukon, is registered to a person whose family reported him missing Wednesday to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office, according to the news release.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the case, or anyone who recalls seeing a vehicle fire or suspicious activity in that area Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, to call the Appomattox County Sheriff's Office at (434) 352-8241.

Virginia State Police, the Amherst County Sheriff's Office, Campbell County Sheriff's Office, the Lynchburg Police Department and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are assisting with the investigation.

