UPDATE: Ice on roads a 'major' concern across Lynchburg district, VDOT says

Snowfall has turned to sleet across many parts of the Lynchburg region, and ice on the roadways is a "major" concern, the Virginia Department of Transportation said Sunday afternoon.

"VDOT continues to urge motorists to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. The storm is expected to leave the Lynchburg District area between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., meaning we still have several hours of precipitation yet to come," VDOT's Lynchburg District said in a news release.

Crews are plowing and treating roads, but ice-covered roadways are a threat overnight and into Monday because of a risk of refreezing, VDOT said.

Two unofficial snowfall totals reported to the National Weather Service as of early Sunday afternoon measured 1.5 and 1.8 inches, while a report from Goodview in Bedford County measured 3.5 inches.

Meanwhile, Lynchburg Public Works crews were conducting snow removal operations on primary and secondary streets, the city said in a news release.

"Travel remains dangerous as sleet and freezing rain continue to blanket the city. Residents are discouraged from driving overnight and into the morning if at all possible. If they have to drive, motorists should exercise extreme caution. Crews will continue to work on primary and secondary streets for the remainder of the night and will move into residential streets tomorrow," the city said Sunday afternoon.

Monday's trash service in Lynchburg was delayed until Friday.

Conditions in Charlotte forced Lynchburg Regional Airport to cancel flights through Monday afternoon. Commercial flights were expected to resume at 4 p.m. Monday.

Greater Lynchburg Transit Company service will resume at 11:45 a.m. Monday, the city said.

Travel tips from VDOT:

Those who must travel should maintain a safe speed, increase following distance and visit 511virginia.org to check conditions before driving.

Motorists are advised to have an emergency kit inside their vehicle with things like food and water, blankets, hats and gloves, jumper cables, a flashlight and batteries and a working cell phone.

VDOT’s Customer Service Center is open 24 hours a day to answer questions and take reports of roadway hazards. Call 1-800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) or contact VDOT online at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov