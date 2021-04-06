UPDATE: Lanes reopen after gas line incident closes US 29 Business in Madison Heights

UPDATE: The Amherst County Sheriff's Office said shortly after 11:30 a.m. that northbound lanes are open, southbound remains reduced to one lane and Lakeview Drive is now open.

EARLIER: All lanes of U.S. 29 Business near Lakeview Drive in Madison Heights are closed, the Virginia Department of Transportation said.

"Emergency crews are on the scene of an incident involving a gas line," VDOT said.

The Amherst County Sheriff's Office asked drivers to use alternate routes to avoid the scene, which is near the Hardee's restaurant.

No additional information was immediately available, VDOT said.