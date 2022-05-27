UPDATE: No fatalities reported after storm leaves trail of damage in eastern Bedford County

A notable path of destruction can be seen through the Crockett Road area of Goode, a few miles west of Jefferson Forest High School in Bedford County.

Trees and power lines are down and buildings have portions of roofs and siding pulled away.

"At this point, there have been no reports of any fatalities. There has been one report of a minor injury," according to a news release from Bedford County. First responders are continuing extensive search and rescue operations to make sure every residence is thoroughly searched. They are also working to determine the footprint of the damage.

"A temporary shelter has been set up at the Bedford County Fire and Rescue, Goode Station (9261 Forest Road) for those who have been displaced from their homes as a result of this incident. If any displaced residents need assistance traveling to the shelter, they are asked to call 540-586-7665," the news release said.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning at about 7:15 a.m. after a line of severe thunderstorms made their way through the Lynchburg area, advising residents to take shelter. The warning expired at 7:45 a.m.

Patricia Spruce has lived in a home along Bethany Church Circle for 20 years and said she has never seen something like this.

"I heard a rumbling and I thought this tree was going to come through the bedroom," Spruce said. "I just took off running and was heading to the bathtub, it blew the windows out of the house and everything."

A large tree missed Spruce's bedroom, situated on the front-left corner of her home, by less than a foot.

"We have a cat door to the laundry room for the cats and the suction was so bad it sucked that right out of the door," Spruce said. "It sounded like a freight train; it even moved the posts on our house."

Spruce and her husband were not injured during the storm but will have some home repairs and cleanup to take care of.

The Bedford County Sheriff's Office, Virginia State Police, the Bedford Fire Department, Forest Volunteer Fire Department, and emergency offices from Campbell County are on the scene. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management, the Forestry Service and the American Red Cross also are assisting.

Meanwhile, Amherst County Public Schools are closed Friday due to "rising water levels," according to a notice from the school system. The update came after several delays and secondary schools sheltering in place as storms passed through.

As of 9:30 a.m., Appalachian Power was reporting approximately 1,500 customer power outages in the Lynchburg region.

