UPDATE: Officials determine causes of two Lynchburg residential fires Sunday

A fire in a bathroom trash can and combustible materials near a space heater were the causes of two residential fires the Lynchburg Fire Department worked on Sunday, the department said Monday.

At 11:10 a.m. Sunday, crews were called for a reported structure fire at the Holland House Apartments at 3710 Fort Avenue, according to a news release from the fire department.

Firefighters found a fire in the bathroom area of one of the units, and several other apartments had filled with smoke. Three residents were outside when crews arrived; two were taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, while the third was treated at the scene. None of the injuries are believed to be serious, the fire department said.

A fourth, elderly resident could not be evacuated from his apartment, so firefighters stayed with him until the fire was out and the smoke was gone.

The fire department said Monday morning that a fire in a bathroom trash can was the source of the blaze.

Around 1:30 p.m., a fire was reported at the Colonial Mobile Home Park at 2331 Lakeside Drive, the fire department said.

The mobile home was a total loss, but the resident was outside when firefighters arrived and was not injured.

The fire department said this blaze started near a space heater.

"With the advent of colder weather, fire officials would like to remind all residents to exercise caution with all of their heating sources — don’t overload electrical circuits, keep flammable materials away from space heaters and only use appliances that automatically shut off if they are tipped over. It’s also a good time to check to make sure you have smoke detectors installed in your home and they are working properly," the fire department said.