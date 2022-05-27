UPDATE: Officials provide update on Bedford County storm damage

A violent storm Friday morning destroyed or damaged numerous structures and downed trees and power lines in a roughly 2.4-square mile area of Bedford County, but officials reported no fatalities and few injuries.

The storm peeled roofs off homes and left a trail of debris in its wake in the Crockett Road area of Goode, just a few miles west of Jefferson Forest High School. While the storm prompted tornado warnings, official confirmation of a tornado is pending an evaluation by the National Weather Service.

Two people suffered minor injuries, according to a Bedford County news release.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management assessed 50 structures in the Crockett Road area and determined 15 received varying levels of damage, according to the release. Of those 15, three were destroyed. Earlier in the day, county officials had estimated about 45 structures were damaged.

No one was found during search-and-rescue operations, and officials received no reports of missing people.

At about 7:15 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning urging people to seek shelter after severe thunderstorms made their way through the Lynchburg area.

The first calls reporting damage came in at 7:43 a.m., according to Monty Coleman, chief of the Forest Volunteer Fire Department.

"I was the first arriving fire responder and the sheriffs office had a unit already here when I arrived. Upon my arrival here was basically catastrophic damage in the immediate area at the intersections from where there was one structure that was completely gone, there was trees down around a house and the house had significant damage to it. We were met with high wind and rain still happening at that time and lightning. Our crews just immediately started that rescue mode, which is what they're trained to do," Coleman said.

"When we got here you know, it's something you see on TV out in the Midwest all the time; you really don't expect it out here in the mountain region of our county."

Patricia Spruce has lived in a home along Bethany Church Circle, which is connected to Crockett Road, for 20 years and said she has never seen something like this.

"I heard a rumbling and I thought this tree was going to come through the bedroom," Spruce said. "I just took off running and was heading to the bathtub. It blew the windows out of the house and everything."

A large tree missed Spruce's bedroom, situated on a front corner of her home, by less than a foot.

"We have a cat door to the laundry room for the cats and the suction was so bad it sucked that right out of the door," Spruce said. "It sounded like a freight train; it even moved the posts on our house."

Spruce and her husband were not injured during the storm but will have some home repairs and cleanup to take care of.

Abby Johnson, deputy chief of operations for Bedford County Fire and Rescue, said multiple structures were "catastrophic losses."

"They are down to the foundation surrounded by debris, so they are complete losses and a good portion of those have significant damage," Johnson said.

The Bedford County Sheriff's Office, Virginia State Police, the Bedford Fire Department, Forest Volunteer Fire Department, and emergency crews from Campbell County and Lynchburg were on the scene. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management, the Virginia Forestry Service and the American Red Cross also were assisting.

A temporary shelter was set up at the Goode Fire and EMS Station, at 9261 Forest Road, to help residents and family members, but it was expected to close Friday evening. Residents still needing resources were asked to call the American Red Cross at 1-855-891-7325.

Elsewhere in the region, Amherst County Public Schools closed Friday due to "rising water levels" following the morning storms, according to a notice from the school system. The update came after secondary schools temporarily sheltered in place and the start of school initially was delayed for elementary schools before the closure announcement.

