UPDATE: One arrested after Lynchburg man fatally shot

A Lynchburg man was fatally shot Sunday and a suspect is in custody, police said.

Justin Lee Lewis, 24, was found with a gunshot wound after officers responded at 5:40 p.m. to the 200 block of York Street. He died at the scene, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

Officers took a suspect into custody in the 200 block of Chambers Street.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Police said information on the suspect's identity and any charges will be released later as the investigation remains ongoing.