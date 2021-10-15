WATCH NOW: One injured in large Cabell Street fire

Due to the size of the fire, there have been water shortage issues. The City of Lynchburg issued a statement Friday evening saying residents might see discolored water due to the fire suppression efforts, but it wasn't harmful.

City officials also urged onlookers to stay away from the area, so as not to hamper operations, and to treat any nearby stoplights that were out as four-way stops.

A crowd of spectators stood on the grassy hill in front of Point of Honor overlooking the burning building — many of them residents who were evacuated from the Lofts next door.

One evacuee, Olivia Zuckero, sat in the grass with her cat, Morticia, who meowed from a carrier cradled in her lap.

Zuckero said she still feels shaken, and she was glad the fire seemed to have been contained and there was no spread to the Lofts.

At about 8:20 p.m., Reeves said the situation was under control. With the fire knocked-down, crews will begin to seek out hot spots inside. He anticipates the process will take a long time to ensure it is done in a “safe manner.”

He will begin cutting some of the first responders from the scene so they can be available for others calls as the night wears on.