UPDATE: Police ID man who died after Monday crash

UPDATE: Virginia State Police have identified the man who died after a crash Monday on the Carter Glass Memorial Bridge.

Richard E. Dalton, 44, of Monroe, died at the scene of the crash, according to a state police news release. Dalton's sedan struck a recliner that had fallen off a truck and a tractor-trailer struck his car.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

EARLIER: A man died Monday after a crash that police said began when a recliner fell off a pickup truck on the Carter Glass Memorial Bridge.

The furniture fell from the truck bed and into the southbound lane of the bridge, which is a portion of U.S. 29 Business that spans the James River between Lynchburg and Amherst County. A sedan and tractor-trailer were traveling behind the pickup; the sedan braked suddenly but couldn’t avoid the recliner. The tractor-trailer couldn’t stop in time and hit the sedan, Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller said in an email.

Police responded to the crash at 2:20 p.m.