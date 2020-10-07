 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Police ID pedestrian fatally struck by tractor-trailer in Amherst County

UPDATE: Police ID pedestrian fatally struck by tractor-trailer in Amherst County

Police on Wednesday released the name of a pedestrian who was fatally struck by a tractor-trailer Monday evening in Amherst County.

Richard J. Zadroga, 30, of Bayonne, N.J., died at the scene of the incident near the intersection of Virginia 130 and Buffalo Springs Turnpike.

A disabled vehicle was stopped on the side of Virginia 130 with its emergency lights flashing, Virginia State Police said.

"As a tractor-trailer passed by, the driver of the disabled vehicle suddenly ran into the travel lane. The tractor-trailer was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian," state police spokesperson Shelby Crouch said in an email.

Police responded at 7:34 p.m. Monday to the scene. The Virginia State Police Appomattox Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation.

